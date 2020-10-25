US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Finger Lakes on Monday

FingL (US) 26th Oct (R3 6f Claim)Show Hide
Monday 26 October, 6.04pm
|Fun And Games
|Treatherlikestar
|American Mission
|Annie Rocks
|Beyondelle
|Lune Lake
|Eyes On You
Nick Shiambouros hopes to start the new week with a couple of winners from Finger Lakes...
"The experience will not be lost on him and is entitled to improve considerably for the run"
Lune to win again
Race 3 18:04 Finger Lakes - Lune Lake
Lune Lake should prove difficult to beat in this $10k optional claimer on the main track.
This admirable mare beat Treatherlikestar over this course earlier this month. She made most of the running and kept on strongly to win with authority. She loves the Finger Lakes oval, having won here seven times. Consistency is her middle name and another course win is on the cards. The ever-present John Davilla rides back for connections. Anything around her Morning Line price of 15/82.9 will do.
Blue Gator a tough customer
Race 7 19:52 Finger Lakes - Blue Gator
Blue Gator is taken to upset short priced favourite Thin White Duke in this Stakes race on the main track.
This colt was most impressive on debut when winning a State bred Maiden Special Weight at Belmont Park last month. He made a three-wide move in to the straight and pulled clear, despite being on the wrong lead. This was a promising debut and clearly has move to offer. The experience will not be lost on him and is entitled to improve considerably for the run. The water is deeper, but the favourite looks vulnerable. He should be a decent price so BSP is recommended.
Nick’s Weekly P/L
2020 Overall: +96.34
This week so far…
Staked: 0
Returned: 0.0
