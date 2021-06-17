Ffos Las Tips: Pointed And Sharp can strike off lenient mark

Oppose the favourite



17:45: Back Pointed and Sharp (5/1)

Lermoos Legend is likely to be a warm order favourite in the first at Ffos Las this evening. The Peter Bowen yard could hardly be in better form at present, currently operating at a 31% strike rate (4-13). However, I want to take Lermoos Legend on for win purposes. Both of Lermoos Legends' recent wins at Ffos Lass have been on good to soft ground. However, in his pursuit of completing the hattrick, it will be on a quicker surface and over an extended trip. I don't see this playing to his strengths, and I want to oppose him with Phillip Hobbs Pointed And Sharp.

The selection Pointed and Sharp has been in my tracker since that encouraging run-over C&D on the 3rd of June. Often a very strong traveller, hit 1.55 with a BSP of 14.5 last time out in-running on the Betfair Exchange. He is 14lb below his last winning mark, handles the ground, and will likely get an uncontested lead under M G Nolan. The Phillip Hobbs yard is currently operating at a 19% strike rate (3-16) and I am expecting a huge run from Pointed And Sharp.

Redbridge Gold priced all wrong

18:20: 2 Place Lay Redbridge Gold (2/1) EXC

David Rees's Kiera Royal goes very well at this track and is on a competitive handicap mark. Likewise, Peter Bowen's Get An Oscar is tumbling in the weights and is 11lb below her last winning mark. The yard is currently operating at a 31% strike rate (4-13) and I expect a bold bid.

Jamie Snowden's Floral Bouquet done it well last time out and is only up 4lb for that win at Uttoxeter on the 15th of May. However, my selection in this race is to place lay Jamie Snowden's other runner Redbridge Gold. She was 38 lengths behind Floral Bouquet on the 15th of May and even with a 10lb swing in the weights, I can't see the placings being reversed here.

The distance is a negative for Redbridge Gold as she doesn't fully stay 3M trip. She will be more of interest for backing purposes in a 0-100 handicap around 2m.

With the combination of tonight's trip and opposition, there is enough in this race to see Redbridge Gold out the placings.

Outsider in the market appeals

20:20: Back Mister Sweets (5/1) or W/O Equus Dancer (15/8)

The Bomber Liston has been beaten favourite on both of his starts under rules. He weakened tamely in his debut bumper over this course and missed a glaring opportunity at Catterick next time out when being turned over at odds on. He is relatively short again this evening for what he has shown to date and I think there is better value elsewhere in this race.

Peter Bowens Equus Dancer is the horse with the form in the book, a comfortable winner over C&D last time out. He has been very consistent in novice hurdles this season and I expect him to make his presence felt again here while giving weight away all around.

The betting would suggest that it is a two-horse race between Equus Dancer and The Bomber Liston. However, my selection for this race will be Neil Mulholland's Mister Sweets. His first run under rules at Aintree was encouraging and looked like the winner for a long way before tiring up the run-in. He went off 27.11 BSP and hit 4.1 in running after travelling well into the race.

The winner that day Onagatheringstorm, looks a progressive type and simply outstayed my selection Mister Sweets. The step back in trip to 2m4f should suit and Mister Sweets can outrun his odds.