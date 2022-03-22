Ffos Las Racing Tips: Valsheda gets the verdict

NAP: Valsheda is very interesting

Valsheda - 16:15 Ffos Las

Valsheda shaped encouragingly when filling the runner-up spot on his latest outing at Kempton, staying on well to pass the post just a length and a half behind the winner, Killer Kane. That rival gave the form a boost when following up on his next start at Sandown and the fourth has also won since. It was clearly a strong race and Valsheda remains one to keep on the right side from only 3 lb higher in the weights than last time, with further progress also not out of the question after only two starts over fences.

No. 3 Valsheda SBK 11/8 EXC 2.3 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: James Bowen

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 125

NEXT BEST: Hard to fault Jaunty Freyja

Jaunty Freyja - 16:50 Ffos Las

Jaunty Freyja has been improving by the run recently, belatedly getting off the mark at Chepstow in January and going on to show better form in defeat in two subsequent starts. She was back in a handicap at Exeter last time and the way she shaped there suggests there are more races to be won with her from a BHA mark of 108, making good headway from rear to be beaten just a length. In a wide-open heat despite only six runners going to post, the likeable Jaunty Freyja stands out as by far the most solid option.

No. 2 Jaunty Freyja SBK 10/3 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Brian Eckley

Jockey: Miss Thomasina Eyston

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 108

EACH-WAY: D'jango has decent claims

D'jango - 15:40 Ffos Las

D'jango produced his best effort since joining the David Pipe yard when finding one too good at Wincanton last time, passing the post only six and a half lengths behind the winner and leaving the impression he should have finished closer still. He simply did too much too soon in first-time blinkers, quickening clear approaching the straight before getting tired and fading on the run-in. The manner of that defeat suggests D'jango is on a good mark and this looks a good opportunity for him to go one better if ridden with a bit more restraint.