Ffos Las Racing Tips: Valsheda gets the verdict

Racing at Ffos Las
Adam Houghton outlines the Timeform view on Wednesday's card at Ffos Las

Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Ffos Las on Wednesday.

"Valsheda remains one to keep on the right side from only 3 lb higher in the weights than last time, with further progress also not out of the question after only two starts over fences."

NAP: Valsheda is very interesting

Valsheda - 16:15 Ffos Las

Valsheda shaped encouragingly when filling the runner-up spot on his latest outing at Kempton, staying on well to pass the post just a length and a half behind the winner, Killer Kane. That rival gave the form a boost when following up on his next start at Sandown and the fourth has also won since. It was clearly a strong race and Valsheda remains one to keep on the right side from only 3 lb higher in the weights than last time, with further progress also not out of the question after only two starts over fences.

NEXT BEST: Hard to fault Jaunty Freyja

Jaunty Freyja - 16:50 Ffos Las

Jaunty Freyja has been improving by the run recently, belatedly getting off the mark at Chepstow in January and going on to show better form in defeat in two subsequent starts. She was back in a handicap at Exeter last time and the way she shaped there suggests there are more races to be won with her from a BHA mark of 108, making good headway from rear to be beaten just a length. In a wide-open heat despite only six runners going to post, the likeable Jaunty Freyja stands out as by far the most solid option.

EACH-WAY: D'jango has decent claims

D'jango - 15:40 Ffos Las

D'jango produced his best effort since joining the David Pipe yard when finding one too good at Wincanton last time, passing the post only six and a half lengths behind the winner and leaving the impression he should have finished closer still. He simply did too much too soon in first-time blinkers, quickening clear approaching the straight before getting tired and fading on the run-in. The manner of that defeat suggests D'jango is on a good mark and this looks a good opportunity for him to go one better if ridden with a bit more restraint.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Valsheda @ 2.56/4 in the 16:50 at Ffos Las
NEXT BEST - Back Jaunty Freyja @ 4.03/1 in the 16:50 at Ffos Las
EACH-WAY - Back D'jango @ 5.04/1 in the 15:40 at Ffos Las

Wednesday 23 March, 3.40pm

Shah An Shah
Dynamite Kentucky
Django
Lightonthewing
Honor Grey
His Oscar
Smash The Lamp
Champagne Rhythm
Glancing Glory
Shantou Sunset
Judge Earle
Wednesday 23 March, 4.15pm

Valsheda
Shaman Du Berlais
Jaytee
Ask For Glory
Wednesday 23 March, 4.50pm

Dicey Rielly
Jaunty Freyja
Heure De Gloire
Minnie Escape
Triple Nickle
Piccadilly Lilly
