NAP

Ffos Las - 16:35 - Back Sympathise

No. 1 (6) Sympathise (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Victor Dartnall

Jockey: Rhiain Ingram

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 55

Sympathise has made good progress since joining Victor Dartnall to win her last two starts, first shedding her maiden tag at Wolverhampton in April and then defying a 2 lb higher mark to follow up at Chepstow a few weeks ago. She was well on top at the finish on the last occasion, just needing to be pushed out to win by two lengths. Still low mileage for a five-year-old, Sympathise seems to be going from strength to strength for her new yard and a further 5 lb rise in the weights might not be enough to prevent her from completing the hat-trick.

NEXT BEST

Ffos Las - 16:05 - Back Merlin The Wizard

No. 3 (3) Merlin The Wizard EXC 1.1 Trainer: Harry & Roger Charlton

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 83

Merlin The Wizard confirmed previous promise as he got off the mark at the third attempt at Kempton last time, travelling well at the head of affairs and showing a good turn of foot entering the final furlong to go clear. Admittedly, he only won by a neck having been closed down late on, but there was certainly plenty to like about that run ahead of today's handicap debut. He retains lots of potential and an opening BHA mark of 83 is unlikely to prove beyond him.

EACH-WAY

Ffos Las - 15:05 - Back Beyond Equal

No. 1 (2) Beyond Equal EXC 1.1 Trainer: Stuart Kittow

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 76

Beyond Equal ran a typical race when finishing seventh on his latest outing at Windsor, not seeing things out having pulled too hard. He was still beaten only three and a quarter lengths, though, and the application of both cheekpieces and a hood today might help him to settle. He is also down in grade and could be worth siding with from a much-reduced mark, now 12 lb lower in the weights than when gaining his last win in November 2021.