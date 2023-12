A Ffos Las NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Ffos Las Nap - 13:52 - Back Giulietta

No. 2 Giulietta (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.1 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 88

Giulietta didn't show much on her first four starts over hurdles, but she is related to some useful performers who wore the same silks, and duly showed improved form on her return and handicap debut over a similar trip at Warwick last month.

She was narrowly touched off by the reopposing Annie Day on that occasion, but arguably went like the best horse at the weights and, sure to strip fitter for that outing, she is taken to reverse that form on slightly better terms given she remains with plenty of scope for improvement.

Back Giulietta @ 15/82.88 on Betfair Sportsbook Bet now

Ffos Las Next Best - 14:22 - Back The King of Ryhope

No. 1 The King Of Ryhope SBK 6/4 EXC 2.76 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 136

The King of Ryhope is lightly raced for his age and he showed much improved form when making a winning debut over fences over a similar trip at Chepstow at the end of October, given a patient ride and jumping accurately and driven out to see off the determined runner-up.

He was value for extra on the day given the manner in which he travelled through his race and, sure to progress further still in this sphere, he is a confident selection to follow up from a 7 lb higher.