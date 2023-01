NAP

Flowing Cadenza - 14:15 Ffos Las

Flowing Cadenza proved better than ever when gaining a first success for Venetia Williams (formerly trained by Bob Buckler) at Hereford last month, quickening clear from the home turn to win by eight and a half lengths with plenty in hand.

This will be tougher from an 8 lb higher mark, but it's still very early days, both over fences and with her new yard.

Flowing Cadenza seems sure to have a bigger effort in the locker when the situation demands it and this looks a good opportunity for her to make it two from three as a chaser.

No. 1 Flowing Cadenza EXC 2 Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

Age: 9

Weight: 12st 2lbs

OR: 107

NEXT BEST

Lightonthewing - 15:25 Ffos Las

Lightonthewing confirmed the promise of his reappearance when making a successful chasing debut at Exeter on New Year's Day, taking well to the new discipline as he jumped soundly on his way to a comfortable victory by four and a half lengths.

Admittedly, he wasn't the most consistent sort over hurdles, but it's been all positive so far this season and his scope for more improvement over fences suggests a 7 lb rise in the weights is unlikely to prove beyond him in his follow-up bid.

No. 9 Lightonthewing (Ire) EXC 2.64 Trainer: Susan Gardner

Jockey: James Best

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: 87

EACH-WAY

Zertakt - 14:50 Ffos Las

Zertakt was most progressive when trained in France by Hector de Lageneste and Guillaume Macaire, notably showing fairly useful form when last seen winning a handicap hurdle at Auteuil in June.

He has since joined Venetia Williams having been bought for €195,000 in July and it will be very interesting to see what he can do today on his British debut.

An opening BHA mark of 127 could easily underestimate him if he picks up where he left off after nearly eight months on the sidelines.