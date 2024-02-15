Fakenham Racing Tips: All good for Wood

No. 2 Imac Wood (Fr) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Deborah Cole

Jockey: Chris Ward

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 114

Imac Wood hasn't looked back since undergoing breathing surgery at the end of last season and can record a fourth success of the campaign on the back of his strong-travelling Hereford victory last month.

A recruit from France back in 2022, Deborah Cole's six-year-old now has five wins from nine starts over fences and he looked to have plenty in hand when winning last time; he can defy a 7 lb rise in the weights, with any drying of the ground in his favour. In contrast, any more rain would suit his main market rival Tupelo Mississippi.

Fakenham Next Best - 16:15 - Back Secret Investor

No. 3 Secret Investor EXC 1.02 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Miss Natalie Parker

Age: 12

Weight: 12st 6lbs

OR: -