Serial Winners

Tony Calvin Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Kevin Blake Tips

Daryl Carter Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Fakenham Racing Tips: All good for Wood

Horse racing at Fakenham
Fakenham stages a seven-race card on Friday

Timeform's Nic Doggett highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Fakenham on Friday.

  • A Fakenham NAP and Next Best from Timeform

    • Fakenham Nap - 15:10 - Back Imac Wood

    Imac Wood hasn't looked back since undergoing breathing surgery at the end of last season and can record a fourth success of the campaign on the back of his strong-travelling Hereford victory last month.

    A recruit from France back in 2022, Deborah Cole's six-year-old now has five wins from nine starts over fences and he looked to have plenty in hand when winning last time; he can defy a 7 lb rise in the weights, with any drying of the ground in his favour. In contrast, any more rain would suit his main market rival Tupelo Mississippi.

    Back Imac Wood on the Betfair Exchange

    Bet now

    Fakenham Next Best - 16:15 - Back Secret Investor

    Secret Investor may not have the luxury of a run under his belt - as his main rival Bennys King does - but this should not hinder his chance, given he has won first time out in three of his last four seasons of racing.

    Natalie Parker knows Secret Investor well, and the 12-year-old gelding should have enough pace to cope with this trip around this tight track (wins over this sort of trip last term included victories at Bangor, Kelso and Ludlow). He should have too much class for Bennys King and the prolific pointer Tigerbythetail, though the last-named will be no pushover.

    Back Secret Investor on the Betfair Exchange

    Bet now

FREE BET EVERY WEEKEND UNTIL CHELTENHAM

Get a free bet from Betfair to have on racing multiples every weekend until the 2024 Cheltenham Festival. You must opt-in to take part. T&Cs apply.

Fakenham 16th Feb (2m5f Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Friday 16 February, 3.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Imac Wood
Tupelo Mississippi
Conceroe
El Muchacho
Invincible Nao
Pearly Island
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin backs 5/1 Ahoy Senor in Betfair Ascot Chase

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Paul Nicholls: Track and trip ideal for Pic D'Orhy ahead of Betfair Ascot Chase

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Forged Well takes the eye for Newcastle Thursday double

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams is going back to the well with Morse at Dundalk

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Daryl Carter's Tips: 9/4 Moore runner can make it 3-3 at Fontwell

  6. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Racing on Betfair: Steel shows his mettle to win at BSP of 813/1

More Horse Racing Tips