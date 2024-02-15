- Trainer: Deborah Cole
- Jockey: Chris Ward
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 10lbs
- OR: 114
Fakenham Racing Tips: All good for Wood
Timeform's Nic Doggett highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Fakenham on Friday.
A Fakenham NAP and Next Best from Timeform
- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
- Jockey: Miss Natalie Parker
- Age: 12
- Weight: 12st 6lbs
- OR: -
Fakenham Nap - 15:10 - Back Imac Wood
Imac Wood hasn't looked back since undergoing breathing surgery at the end of last season and can record a fourth success of the campaign on the back of his strong-travelling Hereford victory last month.
A recruit from France back in 2022, Deborah Cole's six-year-old now has five wins from nine starts over fences and he looked to have plenty in hand when winning last time; he can defy a 7 lb rise in the weights, with any drying of the ground in his favour. In contrast, any more rain would suit his main market rival Tupelo Mississippi.
Fakenham Next Best - 16:15 - Back Secret Investor
Secret Investor may not have the luxury of a run under his belt - as his main rival Bennys King does - but this should not hinder his chance, given he has won first time out in three of his last four seasons of racing.
Natalie Parker knows Secret Investor well, and the 12-year-old gelding should have enough pace to cope with this trip around this tight track (wins over this sort of trip last term included victories at Bangor, Kelso and Ludlow). He should have too much class for Bennys King and the prolific pointer Tigerbythetail, though the last-named will be no pushover.
