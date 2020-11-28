Fairyhouse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Saint Sam - 12:30 Fairyhouse

Saint Sam won two of his three starts over hurdles in France before joining Willie Mullins, showing fairly useful form in the process. That level sets the standard in this line-up, and, with further improvement on the cards, he is fancied to take the step up in grade in his stride to complete the hat-trick. Druid's Altar created a good impression when making a winning hurdling debut at Punchestown recently, so he is feared most ahead of Zanahiyr.

No. 1 Saint Sam (Fr) SBK 6/5 EXC 2.38 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 3

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: -

Honeysuckle - 14:35 Fairyhouse

Honeysuckle took another step forward when last seen winning the Mares' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, finding plenty to beat Benie des Dieux by half a length. The performance she posted was good enough to suggest she would have given Epatante plenty to think about in the Champion Hurdle, while it's not impossible that she may yet have even more to offer, still only a six-year-old after all. She can repeat her victory in this race 12 months ago, leaving Ronald Pump and Bacardys to fight it out for the minor honours.

No. 7 Honeysuckle SBK 8/13 EXC 1.63 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

Grand Paradis - 15:40 Fairyhouse

Grand Paradis makes plenty of appeal in the bumper that closes the card. He cost €115,000 as a three-year-old and is related to plenty of winners under Rules, so it will be interesting to see whether the market speaks in his favour on debut, with the booking of Jamie Codd suggesting he is the pick of the two runners from the Gordon Elliott yard. Stablemate Champagne Sparkles is still a likely type on paper, while San Salvador ran to a fair level when sixth on his debut at Naas in February and should improve.