A Fairyhouse NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Fairyhouse NAP - 15:10 - Back Sounds of Heaven

No. 9 (1) Sounds Of Heaven SBK 10/3 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Mrs J. Harrington, Ireland

Jockey: R. P. Whelan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Sounds of Heaven comfortably sets the standard in this Group 3 having confirmed herself a smart filly when finishing third (beaten just a length behind Tahiyra) in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot. For context, she is 7 lb clear of her main form rival, Pink Carnation, on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

Admittedly, Sounds of Heaven needs to bounce back from a below-par effort in the Prix Rothschild at Deauville last time, but this represents a significant drop in grade and it will be disappointing if she can't take advantage to resume winning ways for Jessica Harrington, who is seeking a third straight win in this race.

Fairyhouse Next Best - 18:25 - Back Mansa Musa

No. 2 (1) Mansa Musa (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.34 Trainer: Diego Dias, Ireland

Jockey: C. D. Hayes

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Mansa Musa found another chunk of improvement when filling the runner-up spot in the Round Tower Stakes at the Curragh last time, keeping on well to be beaten just half a length having been the last off the bridle.

That form is easily the best on offer in this line-up and he's proven on rain-softened ground following his maiden win at Goodwood, so another bold bid seems assured as he tries to provide trainer Diego Dias with the biggest success of his burgeoning career.

Fairyhouse Each-Way - 18:55 - Back Mogwli

No. 12 (1) Mogwli (Ire) SBK 17/2 EXC 1.1 Trainer: W. McCreery, Ireland

Jockey: Jessica Maye

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 56

Mogwli took a step back in the right direction when finishing fourth on his latest outing at Leopardstown, holding every chance a furlong out before weakening out of the places.

Still beaten just half a length at the line, he is worth a chance to build on that run and finally take advantage of his much-reduced mark, lining up here off 56 having won off 68 in March last year.