Fairyhouse Racing Tips: Set your alarm for Time To Get Up

Fairyhouse
Timeform's John Ingles has three bets for Fairyhouse on Monday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Fairyhouse on Monday.

"He has twice finished behind stablemate Vauban, including when fourth in the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham last time..."

NAP

Icare Allen - 14:40 Fairyhouse

Willie Mullins has won this Grade 2 contest for four-year-olds four times since 2014 and should be able to make it five with Icare Allen who boasts the best form of these. He has twice finished behind stablemate Vauban, including when fourth in the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham last time, but there was no disgrace in that, and between those two defeats had won a Grade 3 contest over this course and distance with plenty in hand. The Triumph third Pied Piper has upheld the form since at Aintree and Icare Allen can do the same here.

NEXT BEST

Festival d'Ex - 15:15 Fairyhouse

The Gordon Elliott/Davy Russell combination can win this competitive handicap hurdle with Festival d'Ex. He's had an interrupted career since winning the Goffs Land Rover Bumper in fine style on his debut at the 2019 Punchestown Festival but has progressed in handicap hurdles of late and was unlucky to bump into a similarly progressive individual when going down to Macs Charm at Naas last month when clear of the rest. He's taken to go one better this time.

EACH-WAY

Time To Get Up - 17:00 Fairyhouse

Jonjo O'Neill has already won a couple of Irish Grand Nationals for J. P. McManus with Butler's Cabin and Shutthefrontdoor and has chances of another with Time To Get Up. He showed he stays really well when winning last season's Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter and was a creditable third in the same race last month off a 4 lb higher mark. An injury earlier this season meant he couldn't qualify for Aintree, but with few miles on the clock, he's capable of going close in this valuable staying prize instead.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Icare Allen @ 1.84/5 in the 14:40 Fairyhouse
NEXT BEST - Back Festival d’Ex @ 5.04/1 in the 15:15 Fairyhouse
EACH WAY - Back Time To Get Up @ 17.5 in the 17:00 Fairyhouse

