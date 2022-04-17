- Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland
- Jockey: M. P. Walsh
- Age: 4
- Weight: 11st 3lbs
- OR: -
Fairyhouse Racing Tips: Set your alarm for Time To Get Up
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Fairyhouse on Monday.
"He has twice finished behind stablemate Vauban, including when fourth in the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham last time..."
NAP
Icare Allen - 14:40 Fairyhouse
Willie Mullins has won this Grade 2 contest for four-year-olds four times since 2014 and should be able to make it five with Icare Allen who boasts the best form of these. He has twice finished behind stablemate Vauban, including when fourth in the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham last time, but there was no disgrace in that, and between those two defeats had won a Grade 3 contest over this course and distance with plenty in hand. The Triumph third Pied Piper has upheld the form since at Aintree and Icare Allen can do the same here.
NEXT BEST
Festival d'Ex - 15:15 Fairyhouse
The Gordon Elliott/Davy Russell combination can win this competitive handicap hurdle with Festival d'Ex. He's had an interrupted career since winning the Goffs Land Rover Bumper in fine style on his debut at the 2019 Punchestown Festival but has progressed in handicap hurdles of late and was unlucky to bump into a similarly progressive individual when going down to Macs Charm at Naas last month when clear of the rest. He's taken to go one better this time.
EACH-WAY
Time To Get Up - 17:00 Fairyhouse
Jonjo O'Neill has already won a couple of Irish Grand Nationals for J. P. McManus with Butler's Cabin and Shutthefrontdoor and has chances of another with Time To Get Up. He showed he stays really well when winning last season's Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter and was a creditable third in the same race last month off a 4 lb higher mark. An injury earlier this season meant he couldn't qualify for Aintree, but with few miles on the clock, he's capable of going close in this valuable staying prize instead.
Bet £10 and Get a Free £2 Bet on Multiples Every Day!
Place £10 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders at odds of 2.0 or above over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £2 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Fairyhouse 18th Apr (2m Grd 2 Nov Hrd)Show Hide
Monday 18 April, 2.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Icare Allen
|Lunar Power
|Britzka
|Innatendue
|Iberique Du Seuil
|Garrybello
|Rebel Step
Fairyhouse 18th Apr (2m5f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Monday 18 April, 3.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Carrig Sam
|Festival Dex
|Folcano
|Homme Dun Soir
|Decimation
|Robinstown
|Capilano Bridge
|Commandingpresence
|Silver Sheen
|Broomfields Jeremy
|Zoffanien
|Grandero Bello
|De Name Escapes Me
|Dromore Lad
|Futurum Regem
|Lord Erskine
|Millen To One
|Scoir Mear
|Song Of Earth
|Wild Hunt
Fairyhouse 18th Apr (3m5f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Monday 18 April, 5.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Gaillard Du Mesnil
|Run Wild Fred
|Farclas
|Full Time Score
|Frontal Assault
|School Boy Hours
|Floueur
|Max Flamingo
|Ronald Pump
|Screaming Colours
|Diol Ker
|Franco De Port
|Time To Get Up
|Mister Fogpatches
|Enjoy Dallen
|Death Duty
|Champagne Platinum
|Mount Ida
|Fakir Dalene
|Early Doors
|Smoking Gun
|Ten Ten
|Velvet Elvis
|Aramax
|Lieutenant Command
|Off You Go
|Samcro
|Battleoverdoyen
|Lord Lariat
|Streets Of Doyen