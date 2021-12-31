To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Fairyhouse Racing Tips: Battle of top mares can go to Elimay

Racing at Fairyhouse
Adam Houghton outlines the Timeform view on Saturday's card at Fairyhouse

Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Fairyhouse on Saturday.

"Elimay proved a big disappointment on her reappearance at Aintree last month, but her overall profile suggests she is very much the type to bounce back quickly."

NAP: Elimay can lead the way in the feature

Elimay - 14:40 Fairyhouse

Elimay proved a big disappointment on her reappearance at Aintree last month, but her overall profile suggests she is very much the type to bounce back quickly. After all, she had finished first or second in each of her six previous starts over fences, producing one of her best efforts when filling the runner-up spot in the Mares' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March. That was a very smart performance and Elimay looks to hold sound claims if reproducing that level of form in this Grade 3, particularly as she receives 7 lb from chief market rival Put The Kettle On.

NEXT BEST: Jungle Boogie looks a big player

Jungle Boogie - 15:15 Fairyhouse

Jungle Boogie is unbeaten in two starts to date, making a successful debut in a Clonmel bumper in November 2020 before reappearing after three months off with an impressive victory in a novice hurdle at Punchestown in February. He was simply in a different league to his rivals on the last occasion, making all to win by 30 lengths without needing to come off the bridle. We've only scratched the surface of his potential and he must be considered another exciting recruit to novice chasing for Willie Mullins, who has saddled Haut En Couleurs, Galopin des Champs and En Beton to make winning debuts in the last week alone.

EACH-WAY: Nathaniel's Dream is one to note

Nathaniel's Dream - 13:30 Fairyhouse

Nathaniel's Dream got back on track when sixth in a big-field handicap hurdle at Navan two weeks ago, sticking to his task well from a poor position to pass the post 10 lengths behind the winner. He can race from the same mark here and the way he shaped suggests the step up to three miles could unlock further improvement. In a wide-open contest, Nathaniel's Dream is well worth a small each-way interest at double-figure odds.

