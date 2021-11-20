To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Exeter Racing Tips: White Moon given a chance by the handicapper

Exeter
Colin Tizzard is set for a good day at Exeter on Sunday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Exeter.

"...he makes plenty of appeal for a yard in much better form..."

Timeform on White Moon

NAP: Let's go to the Moon

White Moon - 14:00 Exeter

Admittedly, White Moon hasn't reached the heights that once looked possible, and probably hasn't been the easiest to train, but the handicapper appears to have taken a big chance with his mark on his return to action.

White Moon didn't trouble the judge in three starts last season (only one over fences), but it is worth remembering that Colin Tizzard was under a cloud for much of the campaign, and the yard appear to be in much better shape now. White Moon is now 14 lb lower than when making his seasonal reappearance last year and best may be the best time to catch him. All in all, he makes plenty of appeal for a yard in much better form.

NEXT BEST: More to come from deadly Kane

Killer Kane - 14:30 Exeter

Killer Kane was an expensive purchase (£300,000) after winning his sole start in points, and he shaped well in a couple of starts over hurdles before opening his account under Rules in a maiden hurdle at this track on his final start last season.

That form worked out well, and Killer Kane shaped with plenty of promise switched to fences on his return from eight months off at Carlisle three weeks ago, jumping soundly but strongly leaving the impression that the run was needed. He finished third to two promising types on that occasion and, while he will need to improve to defy this mark, there is every chance he will do so, very much a chaser on looks who is open to any amount of improvement now.

EACH WAY: It's about to be Legendary

Legendary Rhythm - 15:00 Exeter

This looks an open handicap, but there are reasons to be positive about the chances of Legendary Lunch, who opened her account from a 6 lb lower mark at Uttoxeter in March, and shaped encouragingly on her return to action at Chepstow last month.

That was his first start for seven months and he left the impression he needed the run, making good headway to lead at the third-last and looking a little tired when not so fluent jumping the last. She is entitled to strip fitter for that outing now, and she appears to still be on a good mark.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back White Moon @ 4.03/1 in the 14:00 Exeter
Next Best - Back Killer Kane @ 3.02/1 in the 14:30 Exeter
Each Way - Back Legendary Rhythm @ 9.08/1 in the 15:00 Exeter

