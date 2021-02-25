Exeter Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Hold That Taught - 13:30 Exeter

Hold That Taught demonstrated his aptitude for testing conditions when landing a Lingfield novice hurdle in the mud last season, so the forecast soft (heavy in places) ground at Exeter should prove no issue for Venetia Williams's charge, who has taken really well to chasing this term. Hold That Taught has finished in the top three on each of his outings over fences this season, including when running really well behind Ask Me Early at Chepstow last month, and he is surely a winner in waiting in this sphere.

No. 6 Hold That Taught SBK 15/8 EXC 2.8 Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: 128

Amateur - 15:10 Exeter

Amateur has taken really well to fences this season, finishing second in a Carlisle handicap in November that has since worked out really well - producing four next-time-out winners as well as the Tommy Whittle runner-up - and John Flint's charge duly did his own bit for the form when himself going one better at Newbury the following month, a breathing operation appearing to have done him the world of good as he showed much-improved form to win being eased down. An 8 lb rise for that victory looks fair and further success beckons.

No. 10 Amateur (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6 Trainer: John Flint

Jockey: Jamie Bargary

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 8lbs

OR: 117

Top Of The Bill - 16:16 Exeter

Top Of The Bill made plenty of appeal on pedigree ahead of his debut at Ascot in November, and he duly made an encouraging start to his career, doing his best work late on to secure third place, and he ran at least as well when second to a good Paul Nicholls prospect over this course and distance last month. He sets the standard in form terms in this field and, provided Harry Fry's newcomer P T Barnum doesn't prove above average, this looks a good opportunity for him to get off the mark.