Exeter Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Exeter on Friday...
"...he is surely a winner in waiting in this sphere."
Timeform on Hold That Taught
Hold That Taught - 13:30 Exeter
Hold That Taught demonstrated his aptitude for testing conditions when landing a Lingfield novice hurdle in the mud last season, so the forecast soft (heavy in places) ground at Exeter should prove no issue for Venetia Williams's charge, who has taken really well to chasing this term. Hold That Taught has finished in the top three on each of his outings over fences this season, including when running really well behind Ask Me Early at Chepstow last month, and he is surely a winner in waiting in this sphere.
Amateur has taken really well to fences this season, finishing second in a Carlisle handicap in November that has since worked out really well - producing four next-time-out winners as well as the Tommy Whittle runner-up - and John Flint's charge duly did his own bit for the form when himself going one better at Newbury the following month, a breathing operation appearing to have done him the world of good as he showed much-improved form to win being eased down. An 8 lb rise for that victory looks fair and further success beckons.
Top Of The Bill - 16:16 Exeter
Top Of The Bill made plenty of appeal on pedigree ahead of his debut at Ascot in November, and he duly made an encouraging start to his career, doing his best work late on to secure third place, and he ran at least as well when second to a good Paul Nicholls prospect over this course and distance last month. He sets the standard in form terms in this field and, provided Harry Fry's newcomer P T Barnum doesn't prove above average, this looks a good opportunity for him to get off the mark.
Smart Stat
STRIKING A POSE - 12:30 Exeter
43% - Harry Cobden's strike rate on hurdling favourites
Recommended bets
Hold That Taught - 13:30 Exeter
Amateur - 15:10 Exeter
Top Of The Bill - 16:16 Exeter
