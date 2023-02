NAP

Run To Milan - 16:30 Exeter

Run To Milan goes well at this track and produced a career-best effort when winning this race 12 months ago, making all in very testing conditions to land the spoils by two and three-quarter lengths.

Admittedly, he's failed to match that form in four subsequent starts, but his latest effort at Sandown wasn't far off, keeping on well to claim a never-nearer third (beaten seven lengths) close home.

Crucially, Run To Milan is now 5 lb lower in the weights than when winning this race so convincingly last year, so it's hard to look past him in his repeat bid.

No. 7 Run To Milan (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Victor Dartnall

Jockey: Alan Johns

Age: 11

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: 127

NEXT BEST

Kissesforkatie - 15:00 Exeter

Kissesforkatie proved better than ever when filling the runner-up spot at Wincanton on Boxing Day, pushing a smart prospect all the way despite having to concede that rival 11 lb.

Beaten less than two lengths at the line, she is clearly a useful mare and it's not out of the question that she may yet have more to offer after just three starts over fences.

This will be her toughest test yet now stepping up to listed level, but she is fancied to prove equal to the task.

No. 4 Kissesforkatie (Ire) SBK 5/6 EXC 2 Trainer: Jeremy Scott

Jockey: Lorcan Williams

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY

Lynwood Gold - 16:00 Exeter

Lynwood Gold bounced back to his best to regain the winning thread at Lingfield in November, quickly asserting on the run-in to win by six lengths in dominant fashion.

This demands more from a 7 lb higher mark, but he has plenty of good form to call upon from his time in Ireland when trained by Jessica Harrington.

It's still early days with the Brian Barr yard and another bold bid seems assured if he can build on the promise of last time.