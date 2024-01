An Exeter NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Exeter Nap - 14:45 - Back Passing Well

No. 5 Passing Well (Fr) SBK 4/1 EXC 5 Trainer: Jamie Snowden

Jockey: Gavin Sheehan

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 125

This novices' handicap chase features several in-form and progressive sorts but the vote goes to Jamie Snowden's representative Passing Well who has made a promising start to his chasing career.

Already better over fences than he was over hurdles, he got off the mark at the second attempt when a game winner under 12-0 at Lingfield in November and then bettered that effort over another couple of furlongs when a close third in another novices' handicap at Newbury last time.

He again stuck to his task willingly behind Henry's Friend, a winner again since, and Walking On Air, and he can improve again upped again in trip to three miles for the first time.

Exeter Each-Way - 16:45 - Back Hercules Morse

No. 2 Hercules Morse SBK 5/1 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Ben Pauling

Jockey: Ben Jones

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 13lbs

OR: 119

Hercules Morse hasn't been seen since this time last year when he won a maiden hurdle at Ffos Las from the odds-on Uncle Bert who has proved himself a fairly useful performer since.

But as that was the last of just three runs to date over hurdles, that makes Ben Pauling's six-year-old one of the least exposed on his handicap debut in this staying contest.

The fact that he made the running at Ffos Las, was headed, and then rallied to lead again on the run-in before keeping on well suggests the step up from two and a half miles ought to suit and he looks worth an each-way interest.