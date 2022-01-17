Exeter Racing Tips: Gustavian can open his account

NAP: More to come from Gustavian

Gustavian - 13:10 Exeter

Gustavian has been guilty of making the odd error in his short career over fences so far, but he is easily the most talented of this bunch, and is well worth another chance to open his account in this sphere. He would have probably won at Ffos Las last time but for making quite a bad mid-race blunder, finishing with a flourish when it was all too late. They are likely to go a stride slower over this longer trip, which may help his jumping, and he is still open to improvement. He should prove a cut above these.

No. 1 Gustavian (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.62 Trainer: Anthony Honeyball

Jockey: Rex Dingle

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 135

NEXT BEST: Miss Fairfax has obvious claims

Miss Fairfax - 13:40 Exeter

Miss Fairfax was fair in bumpers and has shaped encouragingly on her two starts over hurdles this season so she looks the one to beat. She displayed plenty of promise when placed in races won by above-average prospects at Leicester and Ludlow and the winners of those races both followed up next time. She is from a good staying family, so can be expected to improve for this step up in trip, while likely conditions won't be a problem, either. She sets a good standard.

No. 8 Miss Fairfax (Ire) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.18 Trainer: Hughie Morrison

Jockey: Tom O'Brien

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Side with improving Firenzo

Firenzo - 15:40 Exeter

This is not nearly so competitive as the numbers suggest, and Firenzo is worth siding with given he has shaped with some promise on both of his outings over fences. He is a low-mileage seven-year-old and both of his starts over fences have been a year apart, but he is entitled to strip fitter for his recent return at Plumpton last month. Not many of these are open to as much progress as Firenzo and it is also worth noting that Robert Walford is in great form at present.