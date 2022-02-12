To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Exeter Racing Tips: Emmpressive Lady is the one

Exeter
There is listed action at Exeter on Sunday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each Way selection at Exeter on Sunday.

"...she could have even more to offer at this trip..."

NAP: Emmpressive Lady expected to follow up

Emmpressive Lady - 15:30 Exeter

Emmpressive Lady opened her account at this track last season and went on to win a handicap in very testing conditions at Sandown on her next start. She never really looked likely to repeat her success in that race on her reappearance in December, but shaped as if she would come on for the run, and she duly did when producing a career-best effort to resume winning ways at Kempton over Christmas. That was just her second start at three miles, but she clearly relished it, staying on strongly after taking up the lead after the second last, and she could have even more to offer at this trip.

NEXT BEST: Count on Snow Leopardess once again

Snow Leopardess - 16:00 Exeter

Snow Leopardess is now a 10-year-old, but she has proven better than ever so far this season, producing a superb round of jumping when making nearly all of the running on her return at Bangor in November and, as expected, excelling on her first try over the National fences when winning the Becher Chase at Aintree last time. She showed a good attitude to fend off the late challenge of the runner-up on that occasion, too, and she should prove very hard to beat back in a race confined to her own sex now.

EACH WAY: Back Nollyador to open his account

Nollyador - 17:00 Exeter

Nollyador has shown promise on all three of his starts so far, but proved better than ever when runner-up to a promising newcomer at Doncaster last time. That was a big step up on his previous efforts and he travelled through the race very nicely, rallying well close home but just unable to reel in the all-the-way winner. That form more or less sets the standard in this field and he should once again be in the mix.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Emmpressive Lady @ 4.03/1 in the 15:30 Exeter
Next Best - Back Snow Leopardess @ 3.02/1 in the 16:00 Exeter
Each Way - Back Nollyador @ 6.05/1 in the 17:00 Exeter

Exeter 13th Feb (2m7f Hcap Hrd)

Sunday 13 February, 3.30pm

Exeter 13th Feb (3m Listed Stks)

Sunday 13 February, 4.00pm

Exeter 13th Feb (2m1f NHF)

Sunday 13 February, 5.00pm

