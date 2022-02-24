Exeter Racing Tips: De Young Warrior can complete a hat-trick

NAP: Progressive Warrior can win again

De Young Warrior - 13:35 Exeter

This looks a good race with each of the four runners open to improvement over fences, but De Young Warrior has made an excellent start to his career over fences, and he is taken to take another step up the progressive ladder.

He has been sent chasing relatively late in his career, but it hasn't taken him long to prove himself a much better performer in this sphere, and he should be well suited by this slightly longer trip. De Young Warrior looks a dour stayer, so it would be no surprise if more use were made of him in this smaller field, and he still looks a well-handicapped horse.

No. 3 De Young Warrior SBK 15/8 EXC 3 Trainer: Jeremy Scott

Jockey: David Noonan

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 129

NEXT BEST: Raddon Top has more to offer

Raddon Top - 15:20 Exeter

Raddon Top was a multiple winner in points, but started at big prices on his first three starts under Rules, though he was seemingly brought along with handicaps in mind, and he has duly shown improved form since entering this sphere.

His progress was easy to believe given his prolific record in points and he duly made his opening mark look a lenient one and he appeared to relish the step up to this trip when following up over course and distance last time. Raddon Top beat some in-form types that day and he should be able to cope with a 4 lb higher mark.

No. 10 Raddon Top (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.8 Trainer: Chris Down

Jockey: James Davies

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 107

EACH WAY: Classic Ben looks well handicapped

Classic Ben - 15:50 Exeter

Classic Ben has a losing run which stretches back to February 2019, but he hasn't been overly raced in that time, and he was in the process of running well when falling three from home over three miles at this course last month.

He appeared to be going well at the time, jumping into the lead at the fourth last and leaving the impression he was back in top form. This will be the longest trip he has faced, but it should be within his compass, and he remains 8 lb below his last winning mark.