NAP: White Willow fancied to win again

White Willow - 16:25 Epsom

White Willow got back on track with a good second at Ayr earlier this month, travelling as though better than her mark but lacking the winner's turn of foot.

A mile and a half is probably her optimum trip, but this is a much weaker race than the one she contested last time and she might be able to get away with it given the class edge she has over her rivals.

It's also not out of the question that White Willow could improve again after just seven starts, so this looks a good opportunity for her to gain a third career win.

No. 1 (3) White Willow SBK 5/1 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Oisin James Orr

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 79

NEXT BEST: Typical Man can hit the target

Typical Man - 17:00 Epsom

Typical Man is yet to fire in two starts this season, but he is likely to be closer to form today having shaped as if he still needed the run when fifth at Haydock last time.

He is starting to look well handicapped judged on the pick of his form, lining up here from a BHA mark of 67 having finished a close-up second off 72 as recently as June 2021.

William Buick rode him that day at Newbury and he could be just the man to spark a revival from Typical Man having ridden eight winners at Goodwood over the weekend.

No. 9 (3) Typical Man SBK 11/2 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 67

EACH-WAY: Flame of Freedom is one to follow

Flame of Freedom - 17:35 Epsom

Flame of Freedom returned to form with an encouraging third at Kempton two weeks ago, sticking to her task well to pass the post less than three lengths behind the winner.

She is 1 lb lower in the weights today and 2 lb lower than when beaten just a short head and a neck over this course and distance back in July.

Flame of Freedom also won this race 12 months ago, so she is clearly very effective under these conditions and should go well again at rewarding odds.