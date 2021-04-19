Epsom Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Uncle Bryn - 14:15 Epsom

The John Gosden team has won this race four times since 2015 and has another excellent chance in the shape of Uncle Bryn. He is related to some useful types and overcame inexperience to make a winning debut at Kempton in September and, though he didn't need to improve to follow up at Wolverhampton in November, there was still plenty to like about the manner of that success. This looks the obvious next step and he should prove hard to beat.

Silent Film - 15:20 Epsom

There are several interesting sorts on show here but none have form in the book as strong as Silent Film. He finished a promising second to stablemate Highland Avenue - who has won twice since, including the Fielden Stakes at Newmarket last week - before going one place better at Lingfield last time. He was strong in the market on that occasion and pulled clear of the remainder with another promising sort, so there is plenty to like about his chances now making his turf debut.

Soto Sizzler - 15:55 Epsom

Soto Sizzler has a 100 per cent record over this course and distance, winning this race from a 9 lb lower mark in 2019 before following up in a good handicap on Derby Day later in the year. He missed all of 2020 and in his time off the track switched to David Menuisier. Sotto Sizzler looked rusty on his debut for this yard after 18 months off at Kempton last month, racing off the pace and unable to quicken with the principals in the business part of the race. He is fully entitled to sharpen up for that, though, and is of interest returned to this venue, while the booking of William Buick also catches the eye.