To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Epsom Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Epsom
Timeform bring you three to back at Epsom on Tuesday

Timeform select the three best bets at Epsom on Tuesday.

"This looks the obvious next step and he should prove hard to beat..."

Timeform on Uncle Bryn

Uncle Bryn - 14:15 Epsom

The John Gosden team has won this race four times since 2015 and has another excellent chance in the shape of Uncle Bryn. He is related to some useful types and overcame inexperience to make a winning debut at Kempton in September and, though he didn't need to improve to follow up at Wolverhampton in November, there was still plenty to like about the manner of that success. This looks the obvious next step and he should prove hard to beat.

Silent Film - 15:20 Epsom

There are several interesting sorts on show here but none have form in the book as strong as Silent Film. He finished a promising second to stablemate Highland Avenue - who has won twice since, including the Fielden Stakes at Newmarket last week - before going one place better at Lingfield last time. He was strong in the market on that occasion and pulled clear of the remainder with another promising sort, so there is plenty to like about his chances now making his turf debut.

Soto Sizzler - 15:55 Epsom

Soto Sizzler has a 100 per cent record over this course and distance, winning this race from a 9 lb lower mark in 2019 before following up in a good handicap on Derby Day later in the year. He missed all of 2020 and in his time off the track switched to David Menuisier. Sotto Sizzler looked rusty on his debut for this yard after 18 months off at Kempton last month, racing off the pace and unable to quicken with the principals in the business part of the race. He is fully entitled to sharpen up for that, though, and is of interest returned to this venue, while the booking of William Buick also catches the eye.

Smart Stat

Good Birthday - 14:50 Epsom

24% - Silvestre De Sousa's strike rate at EPSOM DOWNS

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Bacl Uncle Bryn @ 2.3211/8 in the 14:15 at Epsom
Back Silent Film @ 2.757/4 in the 15:20 at Epsom
Back Soto Sizzler @ 3.55/2 in the 15:55 at Epsom

Epsom 20th Apr (1m2f Listed)

Show Hide

Tuesday 20 April, 2.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Uncle Bryn
Hector De Maris
Pythagoras
Too Friendly
Wirko
Technique
Star Caliber
Surprise Exhibit
Bodroy
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Epsom 20th Apr (1m Nov Stks)

Show Hide

Tuesday 20 April, 3.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Silent Film
Noble Patron
Alpha King
Fast Steps
Kelmscott
Rival
Fleurman
Dual Identity
Favoured Destiny
Romulan Prince
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Epsom 20th Apr (1m4f Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 20 April, 3.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Valyrian Steel
Amazing Red
Galahad Threepwood
Group One Power
Soto Sizzler
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles