Epsom Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday 26 September
Timeform highlight a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Epsom on Sunday...
"...he's fancied to defy an opening mark of 85..."
Timeform on Neptune Seas
NAP
Watchya shaped as though this step up to seven furlongs would really suit when runner-up at Haydock at the start of the month, ridden with a touch more confidence and beaten only by a potentially useful sort. There should be more to come from him now handicapping from a mark that looks more than fair.
NEXT BEST
The form of Neptune Seas win at Nottingham last month has been boosted in no uncertain terms by the runner-up since and, with further progress on the cards from this expensive son of Sea The Stars, he's fancied to defy an opening mark of 85 before perhaps moving on to even better things.
EACH WAY
Aced It has progressed nicely for this yard this year and wasn't seen to best effect when runner-up to Berrahri over course and distance earlier in the month. That was arguably his best performance on the season, but he wasn't as well positioned as the winner, so is fancied to turn the tables now with a 1 lb pull in the weights.
Recommended bets
Epsom 26th Sep (7f Nursery)Show Hide
Sunday 26 September, 1.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Sovereign Prince
|Watchya
|Galileo Glass
|Devasboy
|Safra
|Galiac
|Dark Tulip
|Trail Hawk
Epsom 26th Sep (1m4f Hcap)Show Hide
Sunday 26 September, 3.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Berrahri
|Arctic Emperor
|Aced It
|Byron Flyer
|Sarvan
|Kinderfrau
|Going Gone
Epsom 26th Sep (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Sunday 26 September, 3.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Neptune Seas
|Toronado Grey
|Model Actress
|Fangorn
|Calcutta Cup
|Mummys Boy
|Cuban Dancer
|Larado