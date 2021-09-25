To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Epsom Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday 26 September

Epsom
Timeform provide three bets at Epsom on Sunday

Timeform highlight a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Epsom on Sunday...

"...he's fancied to defy an opening mark of 85..."

Timeform on Neptune Seas

NAP

Watchya - 13:50 Epsom

Watchya shaped as though this step up to seven furlongs would really suit when runner-up at Haydock at the start of the month, ridden with a touch more confidence and beaten only by a potentially useful sort. There should be more to come from him now handicapping from a mark that looks more than fair.

NEXT BEST

Neptune Seas - 15:55 Epsom

The form of Neptune Seas win at Nottingham last month has been boosted in no uncertain terms by the runner-up since and, with further progress on the cards from this expensive son of Sea The Stars, he's fancied to defy an opening mark of 85 before perhaps moving on to even better things.

EACH WAY

Aced It - 15:25 Epsom

Aced It has progressed nicely for this yard this year and wasn't seen to best effect when runner-up to Berrahri over course and distance earlier in the month. That was arguably his best performance on the season, but he wasn't as well positioned as the winner, so is fancied to turn the tables now with a 1 lb pull in the weights.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Watchya @ 5.04/1 in the 13:50 Epsom
Next Best - Back Neptune Seas @ 3.02/1 in the 15:55 Epsom
Each Way - Back Aced It @ 6.05/1 in the 15:25 Epsom

Epsom 26th Sep (7f Nursery)

Show Hide

Sunday 26 September, 1.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Sovereign Prince
Watchya
Galileo Glass
Devasboy
Safra
Galiac
Dark Tulip
Trail Hawk
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Epsom 26th Sep (1m4f Hcap)

Show Hide

Sunday 26 September, 3.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Berrahri
Arctic Emperor
Aced It
Byron Flyer
Sarvan
Kinderfrau
Going Gone
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Epsom 26th Sep (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Sunday 26 September, 3.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Neptune Seas
Toronado Grey
Model Actress
Fangorn
Calcutta Cup
Mummys Boy
Cuban Dancer
Larado
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

