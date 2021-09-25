Epsom Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday 26 September

NAP

Watchya - 13:50 Epsom

Watchya shaped as though this step up to seven furlongs would really suit when runner-up at Haydock at the start of the month, ridden with a touch more confidence and beaten only by a potentially useful sort. There should be more to come from him now handicapping from a mark that looks more than fair.

No. 4 (5) Watchya EXC 1.11 Trainer: Clive Cox

Jockey: John Fahy

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 78

NEXT BEST

Neptune Seas - 15:55 Epsom

The form of Neptune Seas win at Nottingham last month has been boosted in no uncertain terms by the runner-up since and, with further progress on the cards from this expensive son of Sea The Stars, he's fancied to defy an opening mark of 85 before perhaps moving on to even better things.

No. 1 (4) Neptune Seas (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 85

EACH WAY

Aced It - 15:25 Epsom

Aced It has progressed nicely for this yard this year and wasn't seen to best effect when runner-up to Berrahri over course and distance earlier in the month. That was arguably his best performance on the season, but he wasn't as well positioned as the winner, so is fancied to turn the tables now with a 1 lb pull in the weights.