Epsom Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Statement - 14:35 Epsom

Statement won a maiden at Newbury as a two-year-old and took a big step forward after six months off when second in the Fred Darling Stakes back there in April. She had plausible excuses when eighth in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket last time, tiring late on after helping to force a sound gallop. She should stay this trip under less aggressive tactics and remains one to be positive about given her unexposed profile.

No. 9 (5) Statement (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Martyn Meade

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: -

Century Dream - 15:10 Epsom

Century Dream has won two of the last three renewals of this Group 3, including when it was staged at Newbury in 2020. He ended that year with a couple of below-par efforts after winning the Celebration Mile at Goodwood, and he also finished well held on his return in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury. He arrives here with questions to answer as a result, but there is no doubt he is the most-talented horse in the race if bouncing back to his best in conditions which clearly play to his strengths. The good run of the Simon & Ed Crisford yard also gives cause for plenty of optimism (67% of horses running to form).

No. 2 (8) Century Dream (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 3 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: -

Group One Power - 17:15 Epsom

Group One Power made a winning reappearance over this course and distance in April, and he ran at least as well in defeat when second from a 4 lb higher mark at Ascot last time. He shaped better than the bare result on that occasion, too, simply doing too much too soon under an aggressive ride. Beaten only three and a quarter lengths at the line, he still looks ahead of his mark and should mount a bold bid to resume winning ways under Silvestre de Sousa, who rides this track particularly well (24% strike rate in recent seasons).