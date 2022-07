NAP: Scampi the one to beat at this level

Scampi - 18:30 Epsom

Andrew Balding has his string in fantastic order at present and Scampi should be able to take advantage of a drop in class here.

He belatedly opened his account in a minor event at Wolverhampton in April and has held his form well back in handicap company since, finishing last of six, but not beaten far in a much stronger race than this at Ascot last time.

Scampi should relish the step back up to a mile and a half now and he can prove too good for these having been dropped 2 lb in the handicap.

No. 1 (4) Scampi SBK 2/1 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: William Carver

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 76

NEXT BEST: Intercessor to continue in form

Intercessor - 20:00 Epsom

Intercessor attracted support and duly produced a career-best effort to resume winning ways over this course and distance this month, seeming to relish the return to front-running tactics and having plenty in hand.

He was unable to follow up under a penalty seven days later, but he travelled notably well and pulled clear of the remainder with another in-form sort.

There isn't much pace in this race on paper, so hopefully he can get to the lead this time, and will be hard to peg back if doing so.

No. 5 (4) Intercessor SBK 9/4 EXC 3.05 Trainer: John Gallagher

Jockey: Rhys Clutterbuck

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 67

EACH WAY: Smarden Flyer can open his account

Smarden Flyer - 20:30 Epsom

Smarden Flyer remains a maiden, but is still lightly raced, and he made a promising return to action when runner-up to an all-the-way winner at Kempton in May.

He wasn't quite in the same form when sent off favourite at Lingfield last time, but his rider appeared to have a tack problem that day and he was eased close home.

This will be his debut on turf, but the feeling is he is on a fair mark, and if coming back to something like his Kempton form he should have every chance.