NAP: Saratoga Gold can complete a hat-trick

Saratoga Gold - 15:25 Epsom

Charlie Hills enjoyed a fantastic day on Saturday and Saragtoga Gold is fancied to bring him more success in the Apprentices' Derby.

He has shown improved form since being fitted with blinkers, resuming winning ways at Newbury last month and producing a career-best effort when following up over course and distance 16 days later. Saratoga Gold was given a good ride on that occasion, but was full value for his win and he could yet have more to offer in this headgear.

A 5 lb rise shouldn't be a problem in a race which doesn't look any stronger.

No. 1 (5) Saratoga Gold SBK 9/4 EXC 2.66 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Owen Lewis

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 85

NEXT BEST: Dukeman has more to offer

Dukeman - 16:00 Epsom

Dukeman cost 500,000 guineas as a yearling and showed plenty to work on when finishing third in a decent race at Thirsk on debut in July and confirmed that promise when seeing off one who had already shown useful form at Newcastle last time.

That was over a mile, but he should have no problem staying this longer trip, and may even improve further for it, so he looks the one to beat under a penalty.

No. 1 (7) Dukeman (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.64 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Hunkpapa can open his account

Hunkpapa - 13:40 Epsom

Hunkpapa is more exposed than the majority of these and remains a maiden, but he has some of the best form on offer in this nursery, and shaped better than the bare result at Catterick last week.

Once again he looked the likeliest winner entering the final furlong, but made his effort earlier than ideal and was caught late on. He is clearly on a mark he can win from and this could be the day.