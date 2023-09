An Epsom NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Free bet for customers betting £5 on multis. T&Cs apply.

Epsom NAP - 14:50 - Back Restrict

No. 7 (7) Restrict (Usa) SBK 2/1 EXC 1.61 Trainer: David Simcock

Jockey: Hayley Turner

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 79

Restrict stepped up markedly on his return to action with a good second at Newbury last time, seeming suited by the strong gallop as he ran on well from rear to be beaten just a short head.

That was just his sixth run - and his first on turf - and the unexposed Restrict remains one to be positive about following a mere 2 lb rise in the weights, with the fine form of the David Simcock yard (77% of horses running to form) also giving cause for optimism.

Back Restrict @ 3.55/2 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Epsom Next Best - 16:35 - Back Anticipating

No. 5 (8) Anticipating SBK 5/1 EXC 1.22 Trainer: David Menuisier

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 60

Anticipating took a step forward when finishing fourth on her handicap debut at Windsor last month, doing well under the circumstances to be beaten just a length and three-quarters having been caught further back than ideal in a steadily-run race.

She certainly showed enough to suggest her opening mark is a workable one and a bit of extra pace ahead of her today will give her every chance of opening her account.

Back Anticipating @ 5.04/1 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Epsom Each-Way - 15:25 - Back Cardano

No. 3 (6) Cardano (Usa) SBK 13/2 EXC 5.6 Trainer: B. F. Brookhouse

Jockey: Jack Quinlan

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 82

Cardano was below form on his latest outing at Yarmouth, but he could be worth another chance to take advantage of his falling mark having had a breathing operation since then.

It's still early days with the Ben Brookhouse stable and he showed when hitting the frame on his previous start that he retains plenty of ability.