An Epsom NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Epsom Nap - 15:05 - Back New Business

No. 5 (6) New Business EXC 1.42 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 86

New Business built on previous promise when opening his account over this trip at Kempton in June where he wasn't extended to beat a subsequent winner.

He was well supported on the back of that for his handicap debut at Sandown last month, but he didn't progress as expected, proving too keen and having nothing left in the closing stages. That was a competitive three-year-old handicap, though, and the form is working out, so he is well worth another chance to prove himself on a good mark now taking on his elders.

Epsom Next Best - 16:15 - Back Oh So Grand

No. 6 (4) Oh So Grand EXC 1.42 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 78

Oh So Grand shaped better than the bare result on her debut and showed improved form to open her account at Bath next time, seeming to be better suited by more positive riding tactics.

She followed up under a penalty in grand style at Wolverhampton last month, looking a most progressive horse, though she failed to justify support on her handicap debut at Lingfield last time.

That was a muddling race, however, so it is probably best not to judge her too harshly on that effort, and she remains capable of better.