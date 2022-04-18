- Trainer: Charlie Appleby
- Jockey: William Buick
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 1lbs
- OR: -
Epsom Racing Tips: Nahanni can take the Derby Trial
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Epsom on Tuesday...
"...he sets a good standard for them to aim at, and he is taken to come out on top again..."
NAP: Nahanni sets a good standard
Nahanni has worn headgear on all three starts, but that doesn't mean he isn't straightforward or is devoid of ability, as his form is very strong, and he looked potentially smart when powering away from his rivals at Leicester earlier this month. He put his rivals to the sword some way from home and galloped all the way to the line in the style of a colt that has much more to offer. He faces some other promising, unexposed rivals now, but he sets a good standard for them to aim at, and he is taken to come out on top again. Cheekpieces now replace blinkers.
NEXT BEST: Kings Prince can build on promising return
Kings Prince lost his way towards the end of last season, though he had looked promising beforehand, and bounced back to form on his return from eight months off at Leicester recently, given a positive ride from the front under Hollie Doyle and was only edged out close home. He has been raised 3 lb for that effort, but he arguably proved better than ever on that occasion, so a small rise seems fair, and he shouldn't be long in winning again on that evidence.
EACH-WAY: Love can be Electric on reappearance
Electric Love was well backed when making a winning start in handicaps at Yarmouth last season and did so in the style of one who had much more to offer. That impression rang true as she followed up under a penalty over the same course and distance six days later with a similar amount in hand and her efforts afterwards were also encouraging. Electric Love should have even more to offer this season and is taken to make a winning return to action, likely at the main expense of Mokaatil and Recon Mission, both of whom are very effective over course and distance and have fallen to attractive marks.
Bet £10 and Get a Free £2 Bet on Multiples Every Day!
Place £10 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders at odds of 2.0 or above over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £2 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Epsom 19th Apr (5f Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 19 April, 1.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Newyorkstateofmind
|Lucky Ava
|Just That Lord
|Electric Love
|Thegreatestshowman
|Recon Mission
|Dark Shot
|Ornate
|Nelson Gay
|Mokaatil
|Pettochside
|Pop Dancer
Epsom 19th Apr (1m2f Listed)Show Hide
Tuesday 19 April, 2.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Nahanni
|United Nations
|Zain Sarinda
|Grand Alliance
|Mighty Ulysses
|Sheer Rocks
|Teumessias Fox
|Inverness
Epsom 19th Apr (1m4f Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 19 April, 3.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Kings Prince
|Going Gone
|Secret Shadow
|Pirate King
|Year Of The Dragon
|Parachute
|Mascat
|Alfred Boucher
|Solent Gateway
|Optimistic Belief