Epsom Racing Tips: Nahanni can take the Derby Trial

NAP: Nahanni sets a good standard

Nahanni - 14:20 Epsom

Nahanni has worn headgear on all three starts, but that doesn't mean he isn't straightforward or is devoid of ability, as his form is very strong, and he looked potentially smart when powering away from his rivals at Leicester earlier this month. He put his rivals to the sword some way from home and galloped all the way to the line in the style of a colt that has much more to offer. He faces some other promising, unexposed rivals now, but he sets a good standard for them to aim at, and he is taken to come out on top again. Cheekpieces now replace blinkers.

No. 4 (2) Nahanni EXC 1.1 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Kings Prince can build on promising return

Kings Prince - 15:30 Epsom

Kings Prince lost his way towards the end of last season, though he had looked promising beforehand, and bounced back to form on his return from eight months off at Leicester recently, given a positive ride from the front under Hollie Doyle and was only edged out close home. He has been raised 3 lb for that effort, but he arguably proved better than ever on that occasion, so a small rise seems fair, and he shouldn't be long in winning again on that evidence.

No. 5 (4) Kings Prince EXC 4.3 Trainer: Charlie & Mark Johnston

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 90

EACH-WAY: Love can be Electric on reappearance

Electric Love - 13:50 Epsom

Electric Love was well backed when making a winning start in handicaps at Yarmouth last season and did so in the style of one who had much more to offer. That impression rang true as she followed up under a penalty over the same course and distance six days later with a similar amount in hand and her efforts afterwards were also encouraging. Electric Love should have even more to offer this season and is taken to make a winning return to action, likely at the main expense of Mokaatil and Recon Mission, both of whom are very effective over course and distance and have fallen to attractive marks.