NAP

Epsom - 17:55 - Back Goldsmith

No. 6 (7) Goldsmith (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Alice Haynes

Jockey: Christian Howarth

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 68

Goldsmith was picked up for just 7,000 guineas towards the end of last year and he managed to win his first two starts for Alice Haynes over a mile and a quarter on the all-weather at Lingfield.

He has largely shaped well in defeat since, too, especially returned to turf over a mile at Sandown last time, where his effort from an unpromising position only just petered out late on. That was an amateur riders' race but he now has a good value claimer on board and he should also appreciate the extra emphasis on stamina he will face here. Goldsmith left the impression he is still well treated on that occasion and he is expected to show it now.

NEXT BEST

Epsom - 20:40 - Back Spritzin'

No. 8 (1) Spritzin' (Ire) SBK 11/5 EXC 3.1 Trainer: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 68

Spritzin' didn't progress from her debut run on her next two starts over a mile on the all-weather last season, but she mirrored so many from this yard over the decades by proving a different proposition sent handicapping over middle distances when narrowly denied at Pontefract last week.

That was her first start for nine months and she was beaten a neck only by a more battle-hardened rival, headed in the final furlong and rallying once headed. Spritzin' is entitled to come forward from that effort and it is hard to think that she hasn't got even more to offer, especially racing from the same mark.