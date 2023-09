An Epsom NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Get a free bet on racing multiple bets this weekend here

Epsom NAP - 14:50 - Back Golden West

No. 1 (4) Golden West SBK 2/1 EXC 3.1 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Sam James

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Golden West made the perfect start to his career at Newcastle in August and is fancied to follow up in what is likely to prove an informative conditions race. Bought for 90,000 guineas as a yearling, he looked a useful prosect at Gosforth Park as he came two and a quarter lengths clear of Galactic Charm despite looking to be learning on the job. He'll relish the extra half furlong here, too.

Back Golden West @ 3.02/1 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Epsom Next Best - 15:25 - Back Forceful Speed

No. 3 (1) Forceful Speed (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 1.5 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Billy Loughnane

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 85

Forceful Speed is a progressive three-year-old on a roll and looks a solid bet to complete the hat-trick. In good hands, George Boughey's charge has progressed with each run this season, winning Class 4 handicaps at Pontefract and Redcar on his last two starts. He's up 3 lb another today but remains one to be interested in, with further progress on the cards now stepping up to a mile and a half.

Back Forceful Speed @ 2.757/4 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Epsom Each-Way - 17:10 - Back Overnight Oats

No. 6 (8) Overnight Oats SBK 7/2 EXC 1.2 Trainer: William Muir & Chris Grassick

Jockey: Lewis Edmunds

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 76

Overnight Oats finished just behind Shot of Love over this course and distance last month, but he is 2 lb better off for that half-length defeat and is narrowly fancied to turn the tables. Shot of Love made full use of an uncontested lead on that occasion and faces more pressure for the lead on Sunday. In a wide-open heat, Overnight Oats is perhaps the most solid option this time having finished out of the first three just once in his last six starts.