NAP: Bear To Dream has more to offer

Bear To Dream - 16:55 Epsom

Bear To Dream showed improved form to open her account over this trip at Brighton in May and has progressed well since, proving better than ever when recording a second career success back at that venue earlier this month.

That came over six furlongs and Bear To Dream won with plenty in hand, well suited by being held up in a strongly-run race, and a 7 lb rise for that success seems fair. This track should suit her well, too, and she has a big chance of following up in a race which doesn't look much deeper.

No. 3 (3) Bear To Dream (Ire) EXC 1.03 Trainer: Michael Attwater

Jockey: Rhys Clutterbuck

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 63

NEXT BEST: City Spirit can follow up

City Spirit - 14:50 Epsom

City Spirit had seemingly been brought along with handicaps in mind but was too free on her debut in this sphere when finishing last of seven at Newbury last month.

That was her first start for five months and she clearly came on plenty for the outing when bolting up at Windsor three weeks ago, settling much better in a first-time hood and having plenty in hand. A subsequent 4 lb rise seems lenient and there should be even more to come.

No. 6 (3) City Spirit EXC 1.03 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Harry Davies

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 60

EACH-WAY: Craft In Silk worth another chance

Craft In Silk - 15:20 Epsom

Craft In Silk has a smart pedigree - dam won the Ribblesdale Stakes and she has bits and pieces of form which make her of interest in this.

She wasn't at her best when beating only one rival home at Leicester last time, but her previous effort at Yarmouth reads well, and it would be no surprise if she bounced back under a change of rider.