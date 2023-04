NAP

Alpha Crucis - 16:45 Epsom

Alpha Crucis showed much improved form when making a successful handicap debut at Windsor last week, proving well suited by the step up to a mile as he stayed on strongly to land the spoils by two and a quarter lengths.

This will be a quicker-than-ideal turnaround, but it goes without saying that he is potentially well treated under a 6-lb penalty if arriving in the same sort of form.

Trained by Gary Moore, who has his team in rude health (10 winners in the last 14 days), Alpha Crucis is very much one to keep on the right side in his follow-up bid.

No. 2 (1) Alpha Crucis (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Jason Watson

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 78

NEXT BEST

Dig Two - 13:50 Epsom

Dig Two proved at least as good as ever after six months off when finishing third at Kempton last time, ultimately passing the two lengths behind the winner having raced up with the pace for a long way.

That was also his first start for Ollie Sangster (formerly trained by Hugo Palmer) and he looks on a fair mark if his new yard can eke out a bit more improvement.

The drop back to five furlongs is a small question mark, but the way he shaped at Kempton suggests it won't be an issue.

No. 1 (9) Dig Two (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Ollie Sangster

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 89

EACH-WAY

Neandra - 15:35 Epsom

Neandra shaped better than the bare result when last seen finishing in mid-division at York in October, impressing with the way she travelled for a long way before seeming to get tired late on.

She is 1 lb lower in the weights today and the drop back to a mile and a half looks a positive move.

Trainer Andrew Balding has won this race twice in the last 10 years and Neandra looks another likely candidate for the yard, with Oisin Murphy also taking over in the saddle on this filly for the first time.