Timeform's guide to the Ebor

Ebor Handicap

15:35 York, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. Live Your Dream (Saeed Bin Suroor/ Oisin Murphy)

Shaped well in the Duke of Edinburgh at Royal Ascot before winning a mile-and-three-quarter heritage handicap at the Newmarket July meeting. A further 5 lb rise for that demands a really smart performance.

2. Enemy (Ian Williams/ Christian Howarth (5))

Smart gelding who was better than ever in the Middle East at the start of the year but has been well beaten in three starts back in Britain this summer. Arrives with something to prove.

3. Scriptwriter (Milton Harris/ Clifford Lee)

Useful on the Flat and over hurdles. Made an encouraging return to the level when seventh in the Copper Horse Handicap at Royal Ascot and built on that when narrowly denied by Hamish in a Group 3 over course and distance six weeks ago. Capable of going well.

No. 3 (20) Scriptwriter (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 19 Trainer: Milton Harris

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 106

4. Cemhaan (George Baker/ Hollie Doyle)

Three-time winner last season who produced a career best with his reappearance under his belt when winning a mile-and-a-half handicap at Kempton in May. Advanced his form again when a cracking third (Absurde narrowly ahead in second) in the Copper Horse last time.

5. Tashkhan (Brian Ellison/ Ben Robinson)

Without a win since 2021 but he's posted some solid efforts this year, including when third to Hamish in a Group 3 over course and distance last month (Scriptwriter was a half-length ahead in second). Probably worth forgiving his run in the Goodwood Cup since but his record marks him down as more of a place than win contender.

6. Yashin (Jessica Harrington/ Shane Foley)

Smart gelding who won on his reappearance at Leopardstown in May but wasn't in the same form when sixth to Emily Dickinson in the Curragh Cup last time. Will need a clear career best from his mark.

7. Ocean Wind (Roger Teal/ Frederick Larson (3))

Placed in Group 3 company in spring 2021 and shaped as if retaining plenty of ability when third in a two-mile listed race at Sandown on his return from a long absence in July. However, he was well held in the Goodwood Cup since and others are more obvious. A first-time visor replaces blinkers.

8. Sunchart (Andrew Slattery/ Oisin Orr)

Won as a two-year-old in 2019 but has drawn a blank since. Has produced some useful performances in defeat this year but it would be a surprise were a second success to arrive in this ultra-competitive environment. Visored for the first time.

9. Absurde (Willie Mullins/ Frankie Dettori)

Smart on the Flat in France. Made a winning hurdles debut for his new yard at Killarney in May and proved best of the rest behind impressive stablemate Vauban in the Copper Horse at Royal Ascot the following month. He was a bit disappointing over hurdles at Galway but can do better back on the level. Wide draw not ideal.



10. Jackfinbar (Willie Mullins/ William Buick)

Was smart at his best for Harry Dunlop and has made a positive start for his excellent new stable, finishing third in a Roscommon listed event before coming home fourth in a very competitive mile-and-a-half Galway handicap. One of two solid contenders for his yard.

No. 10 (2) Jackfinbar (Fr) SBK 7/1 EXC 10 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 103

11. Get Shirty (David O'Meara/ Danny Tudhope)

Had an excellent campaign in 2022, registering wins in the Copper Horse at Royal Ascot and the Old Newton Cup at Haydock. Was placed twice in the Middle East in February but has struggled for form in Britain since. However, he's back on a good mark and this might have been the target all along so it would be no shock were he to bounce back with a bang.

12. HMS President (Alan King/ Rossa Ryan)

Has been in cracking form for his new yard, winning a 16-runner Newmarket handicap over this trip on soft ground in May. Showed even better form when going down by only a neck in the Duke of Edinburgh over a mile and a half at Royal Ascot and is another to consider.

13. Real Dream (Sir Michael Stoute/ Ryan Moore)

Lightly raced four-year-old who was third in a big field over a mile and a half at the Dante meeting here in May and impressed when stepping up to a mile and three-quarters for the first time at Ascot last month, winning by four and a quarter lengths. Has more to come and is a player if a wide draw isn't too big an inconvenience.

14. Caius Chorister (David Menuisier/ Kyle Strydom)

Rapid improver in handicaps last year, winning five in a row before an excellent second in the Melrose over course and distance. This season started with a pair of good runner-up efforts at Epsom but her two efforts since have been underwhelming.

15. Sweet William (John & Thady Gosden/ Robert Havlin)

Finished runner-up on his first three starts but hasn't looked back since the blinkers have gone on, winning a valuable two-mile handicap at Newbury in July before making light of a 7 lb rise for that at Glorious Goodwood, beating Adjuvant over a mile and three-quarters. There's surely even more to come and he holds leading claims under a 4 lb penalty.

No. 15 (3) Sweet William (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.7 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 99

16. Moracana (NON-RUNNER)

17. Euchen Glen (Jim Goldie/ Paul Mulrennan)

Has registered several big wins in his long career and is still capable of very useful form aged ten, finishing a creditable four and a half length third to Sweet William at Glorious Goodwood three weeks ago.

18. Scampi (Andrew Balding/ Jason Hart)

Had the reopposing Real Dream back in third when winning a big-field race over a mile and a half at the Dante meeting here in May and got back on the up with a win at Ascot a fortnight ago. Has a 4 lb penalty for that and is unproven over this trip.

19. Wickywickywheels (Jim Goldie/ Tadhg O'Shea)

Won five handicaps at Hamilton and a listed race at Abu Dhabi in 2022 but has found life a lot tougher this season and she's unlikely to find things any easier here.

20. Saratoga Gold (Charles Hills/ Tom Marquand)

Useful sort who was better than ever when landing a mile-and-a-half handicap at Kempton in July but hardly looks an obvious winner of this having finished down the field at Sandown last weekend. First-time cheekpieces replace his regular blinkers.

21. Berkshire Rocco (Andrew Balding/ Callum Hutchinson (3))

Won over two miles at Southwell in January and has produced some creditable efforts in defeat since, including when runner-up on Shergar Cup day at Ascot a fortnight ago. The cheekpieces worn on all starts this season are now swapped for a first-time visor.

22. Adjuvant (Michael Bell/ Kevin Stott)

Won over a mile and three-quarters at Newmarket in May and was just stretched by two miles when fifth in the Northumberland Plate at Newcastle next time. Got back on the up when returned to a mile and three quarters at Goodwood three weeks ago, finishing a two-and-three-quarter-length runner-up to Sweet William. Respected.

No. 22 (9) Adjuvant (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 16 Trainer: Michael Bell

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 95

23. Post Impressionist (William Haggas/ Adam Farragher)

Got firmly back on track equipped with cheekpieces last autumn, including a win over this course and distance. However, his three efforts this season have been disappointing and he needs a return to this venue to spark a revival.

Timeform's Analyst Verdict

The 1¾m handicap at Glorious Goodwood could be the key piece of form here, with the very progressive SWEET WILLIAM taken to confirm his superiority over Adjuvant despite 4 lb worse terms. Jackfinbar, the better drawn of the Willie Mullins pair, and the very consistent HMS President complete the shortlist.

Timeform's 1-2-3

1. Sweet William

2. Adjuvant

3. Jackfinbar