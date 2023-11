A Dundalk NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Dundalk NAP - 18:30 - Back Time To Tell

No. 13 (11) Time To Tell (Ire) Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Sheehy

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

Time To Tell took another step forward when last seen finishing third in a listed contest at the Curragh earlier this month, keeping on well to be beaten just a length and three-quarters.

That form comfortably sets the standard on her return to maiden company and it looks an excellent opportunity for Time To Tell to get off the mark for Joseph O'Brien, who also saddles the newcomer Gran Caballo as he tries to win this race for the fourth year in a row.

Dundalk Next Best - 16:25 - Back Gobi Star

No. 4 (2) Gobi Star (Ire) Trainer: Patrick Martin, Ireland

Jockey: J. Kearney

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 73

Gobi Star capitalised on his falling mark with a decisive success over this course and distance last week, hitting the front in the final furlong and quickly drawing clear from there to land the spoils by three and a half lengths.

This will be tougher following a 12 lb hike in the weights, though he remains potentially well treated judged on the pick of his form having been placed off still higher marks as recently as January.

Dundalk Each-Way - 19:00 - Back Zileo

No. 3 (8) Zileo Trainer: M. Halford & T. Collins, Ireland

Jockey: William James Lee

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 67

Zileo wasn't seen to best effect when finishing fifth in a similar event over this course and distance last time, passing the post six lengths behind the winner and arguably deserving a bit of extra credit having been caught further back than ideal in a steadily-run race.

That was an encouraging return to the all-weather and he's worth a chance to build on that effort in a wide-open contest, now 2 lb lower in the weights and with Billy Lee back in the saddle.