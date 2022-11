NAP

Je T'Ai Porte - 17:30 Dundalk

Je T'Ai Porte was well on top at the finish when resuming winnings ways over this course and distance on Friday, ultimately landing the spoils by two and a quarter lengths having made every yard of the running.

That was just his third start for Gavin Cromwell (formerly trained by Mick Halford) and he's still unexposed at this trip, so it's not out of the question that he may yet have more to offer.

This will be a quicker-than-ideal turnaround, but Je T'Ai Porte seems sure to go close again under a 7 lb penalty if arriving in the same sort of form.

No. 1 (7) Je T'ai Porte (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland

Jockey: D. B. McMonagle

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 6lbs

OR: 69

NEXT BEST

Brasilian Princess - 14:30 Dundalk

Brasilian Princess proved better than ever when making her first start for Adrian Murray (formerly trained by Richard Hannon) at this course two weeks ago, keeping on well to pass the post less than a length behind the winner in third.

The first three pulled four and a half lengths clear of the remainder and Brasilian Princess certainly showed enough to suggest she is capable of winning a race of this nature when everything falls right.

Today could well be the day in what doesn't look the deepest maiden, with the return to seven furlongs unlikely to be an issue, either.

No. 10 (5) Brasilian Princess (Fr) SBK 8/1 EXC 9.8 Trainer: Adrian Murray, Ireland

Jockey: J. Kearney

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY

Hell Left Loose - 15:30 Dundalk

Hell Left Loose needs to bounce back from a couple of below-par runs, but he is starting to look dangerously well handicapped judged on the pick of his form.

After all, he lines up here from a mark of 51 having been beaten just a short head off 58 when returning from a break at Down Royal in June.

Young jockey Sean Bowen also claims 7 lb and Hell Left Loose, who tops the field on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, looks destined to play a leading role if arriving here on a going day.