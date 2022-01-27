Dundalk Friday Tips: Well-bred River Boyne to break her duck

We're back under the lights at Dundalk on Friday evening for a competitive seven-race card, with my first fancy coming in the 1m 2½f handicap at 17:00.

This is a race full of exposed performers who have few secrets from the handicapper, though that doesn't apply to Joseph O'Brien's filly Vinland, who will be making just her fourth start - and her handicap debut - in this contest.

This daughter of Fastnet Rock made her debut at Galway last July, where she was unfancied and didn't show a great deal. However, fitted with a tongue tie next time, she posted a much better at Roscommon the following month, finishing sixth in a maiden that has proved relatively sound from a form perspective.

She made some eye-catching late progress that day without ever threatening the leaders and shaped very much as if she would be a filly to keep onside once sent handicapping. Interestingly, on her qualifying run in October, the tongue tie was left off and she trailed in a well-beaten twelfth of thirteen.

What makes her of particular interest here is that she doesn't looks to have been over-burdened with an opening mark of 68, and Joseph O'Brien has reached back into his tack bag and produced the tongue tie once more. With young claimer Hugh Horgan taking off a valuable 7lb, and this one well berthed in stall 2, a big run looks in the offing.

No. 7 (2) Vinland (Ire) SBK 20/1 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: H. J. Horgan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 68

Hadman the one to beat in feature race

The feature race on Dundalk's card is the 7f conditions event at 18:00, where Joseph O'Brien again seems to hold all the aces.

O'Brien's Hadman was largely consistent as a juvenile and kept some decent company along the way, namely in Group 3 affairs a couple of times, with his best effort coming when third to Beauty Inspire at the Curragh in July.

This looks a good starting point for Hadman's sophomore season, for all that he has to give weight away to his principal rivals, chief among which may Knocklane Lass.

Ger Lyons' filly is proven under these conditions having won here in December before finishing third at this track a few days later. She'll prove suited by the drop back to 7f from 1m and should at least make a race of it with the likely favourite.

Well-bred Boyne River set to get off the mark

I won't be betting in that race but will stick with the Joseph O'Brien yard for my second selection, where Boyne River should take all the beating in the 7f apprentice maiden at 18:30.

This 4-y-o filly has clearly not been the easiest to train having made just four starts, but she's very nicely bred and has plenty of ability. Given her excellent pedigree, the remit will no doubt be to try and get a win out of this one initially, and this looks a decent opportunity.