To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Cheltenham Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Dundalk Friday Tips: Newcomer Sweet to make Short work of rivals

Dundalk
Mark Milligan has two selections on Friday's Dundalk card

Fresh from a winner at Dundalk last week, Irish expert Mark Milligan is back with another pair of selections...

"Short N Sweet's dam was unraced but is a half-sister to Breeders' Cup Classic winner Raven's Pass, who triumphed at Santa Anita on a similar surface to Dundalk's polytrack"

Friday's Dundalk card has a touch of quality about it, with the 7f minor contest at 18:15 featuring Thunder Moon, who was a Group 1 winner as a juvenile and has done the majority of his racing at the top level since then.

His best effort last season came when just touched off by Laws Of Indices in the Prix Jean Prat at Deauville in July, before his form rather tailed off a little. It's interesting that Joseph O'Brien is bringing him back this early in the year, and if he comes through this test unscathed, I'm thinking a potential trip to Dubai in March may be in the offing.

Not that he'll have things all his own way here, however, with O'Brien also fielding San Andreas, who was a creditable third over this C&D last month, so conditions are unlikely to cause this one any problems.

Making up the trio to concentrate on is Pretreville, who was a smart performer in France but didn't get anywhere near that level in two starts lasts season for the Adrian McGuinness yard. He's not the easiest to assess on the back of that and a watching brief is advised where he's concerned.

I won't be getting involved with this race from a betting point of view, but it's always good to see the better quality flat horses starting to emerge, particularly as this gives us a reminder that warmer weather and decent flat racing isn't all that far away.

Drish Melody worth another chance

Our first bet of the evening will be in the 1m handicap at 17:45, where I'll be giving another chance to last week's losing selection Drish Melody.

It's quite hard to put a finger on exactly why this daughter of Galileo Gold failed to meet expectations there, though it's perhaps worth noting that she did sweat up a touch and was a little keen throughout the race.

I suspect a jockey change to the excellent Ben Coen will help in terms of getting this filly to relax a little bit more, and I believe she still has plenty to offer. Some people will be quick to point to the 7-lb rise she incurred for winning here in December as a possible reason for her being beaten last week, but I'm convinced she's capable of shouldering that and prefer to concentrate on the other factors mentioned.

Nicely bred newcomer looks one to watch

The 7f maiden at 18:45 is a fascinating contest, and while plenty of punters are not keen on betting in such races, my records tell me that I make the majority of my profit on lightly raced, unexposed horses, so I'm quite happy to head in this direction for my next bet.

The obvious starting point is Johnny Murtagh's Kadinnka, a daughter of Oasis Dream who is bred to be a useful type. She debuted here a fortnight ago when finishing third at a big price over C&D.

However, it's a couple of newcomers that interest me, with Short N Sweet favoured over Sistine Madonna. Both are nicely bred but it's Short N Sweet's pedigree for an artificial surface that really stands out for me.

By Exceed And Excel - who is a super all-weather sire - Short N Sweet's dam was unraced but is a half-sister to Breeders' Cup Classic winner Raven's Pass, who triumphed at Santa Anita on a similar surface to Dundalk's polytrack.

There's obviously a degree of risk involved when backing any first-time starter, though this race may not be the deepest contest for the time of year, and the selection hails from a stable that knows how to ready one.

Mark's P/L

Staked: 83
Returns: 104.82
P/L: +21.82

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Drish Melody to win 17:45 Dundalk @ 4.03/1 or better
Back Short N sweet to win 18:45 Dundalk @ 6.05/1 or better

Dundalk 21st Jan (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Friday 21 January, 5.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Satin Snake
Sangria
Drish Melody
Dubirango
Decorated Guest
Cousin Shay
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Dundalk 21st Jan (7f Mdn)

Show Hide

Friday 21 January, 6.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Kadinnka
Breach
Silk Damask
Mna Na Mhi
Sistine Madonna
Singsong Lady
Forgetmenotblue
Short N Sweet
Feature This
Anima Erat
Butterfly Garden
Chancey Approach
Circles
Entertained
Stabila
Artistic Rhythm
Aristovic
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips