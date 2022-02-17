Dundalk Friday Tips: Reigning champion to notch first success of 2022

Last year's Irish champion jockey Colin Keane made his return to race riding at Dundalk on Wednesday, where his closest shot at a winner came when runner-up on Bowerman, and I suspect he won't be long in getting off the mark in 2022.

In fact, I'm taking him to land his first winner of the year in the opening race (15:50) at the County Louth venue on Friday, where Inishmot Prince is turned out again quickly having run well here a couple of days ago.

This son of Elzaam had three quiet runs in maiden company late last year before being pitched into a handicap at this track last month, where he kept on to finish fourth having raced off the pace.

He then ran to a similar level here the other day, again finishing fourth, albeit beaten less than a length on that occasion. The main feature of both those runs is that Inishmot Prince was partnered by a 10lb claimer and it looks highly significant that Colin Keane has now been booked to take over from that inexperienced pilot.

I don't see the drop from 6f down to the minimum trip being an inconvenience for this speedy sort and his draw in stall 4 also looks ideal.

Add in the fact that his sire has a good record around Dundalk and Inishmot Prince looks well worth supporting to get off the mark at the sixth time of asking.

No. 2 (4) Inishmot Prince (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.95 Trainer: T. G. McCourt, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 60

Joseph O'Brien is double handed in the 10.5f handicap at 18:00, with Obliviate and Buenaventura representing the County Kilkenny trainer, and I'm siding with the former, who created a good impression when third on handicap debut here a couple of days ago.

That run came over 7f, though Obliviate was doing all her best work late on, strongly suggesting that a step up in trip will bring about even more improvement from this daughter of Estidhkaar.

A half-sister to numerous winners, Obliviate is bred to be much better than the mark of 59 she competes off in this contest, and it's also encouraging that she's related to a winner over 10f with this test in mind.

Claiming rider Alan Persse retains his partnership with the selection, and the 7lb he takes off could well prove to be very handy, enabling this well-bred filly to run off what is essentially a plater's mark.

Stable companion Buenaventura is also relatively unexposed having made just four starts to date, and she's another that should prove suited by stepping up in trip here (related at a winner over 17f).

However, she does have to concede race fitness to Obliviate, which just tilts the balance away from her in favour of our selection, and she may lack something in sharpness first up.