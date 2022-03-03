Dundalk Friday Tips: Punters hoping to be In Ecstasy in Patton Stakes

With the turf flat season moving closer into view, the quality is starting to ramp up a notch at Dundalk's Friday meetings, which this week stages the 1m Listed Patton Stakes (20:00) as its highlight.

Ger Lyons' filly Juncture is likely to go off favourite for this contest based on her runner-up finish behind Agartha in the Group 3 Sliver Flash at Leopardstown when last seen back in July.

Prior to that, this daughter of Dark Angel had been a convincing winner of a strong maiden over the same C&D, a performance that marked her out as a potentially useful prospect. While layoffs a rarely a concern with runners from this yard, it is just a tad disconcerting that she wasn't seen out beyond mid-summer last year.

Another runner returning from an extended break is Absolute Ruler, who was a winner on debut at this track back in August before going on to finish a good third in Group 2 company at Leopardstown on his next start.

Presumably all wasn't well with Absolute Ruler when he made his final start last year, as he trailed in tenth of eleven in listed company at this track in October. As with Juncture, he's unlikely to lack for fitness as he makes his comeback for the Donnacha O'Brien yard.

In Ecstasy should go on improving

While Juncture and Absolute Ruler set the form standard, I'm going to oppose both with In Ecstasy, who hasn't quite hit the same heights yet but is unbeaten in two starts under rules on Dundalk's all-weather track (has also won and been third in barrier trials here).

The second of those rules wins came beating Rene Artois by just over under a length in December, and while he certainly didn't look flashy there, he showed a good attitude to get on top of that rival in the final furlong and looks the type to go on improving.

While In Ecstasy hasn't run since then, I'd suggest that's more by design than anything else, with connections likely to have targeted this race in the immediate aftermath of that win. He's presumably been kept ticking over at home since then and may well have a slight fitness edge on his two main rivals.

No. 2 (1) In Ecstasy (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Declan McDonogh

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Simply Glorious could be entering handicaps on a lenient mark

Although I'm siding with Joseph in the feature race of the evening, I'm hoping it won't be long before brother Donnacha strikes, with his filly Simply Glorious fancied to land the the 1m handicap (20:30) that closes the card.

She was a somewhat fortuitous winner of a maiden at this track in November, getting the better of Knocklane Lass by half a length, though if the wayward Osraige in third had kept a straight course she'd likely have emerged victorious.

Simply Glorious herself, though, is from a very good family and is bred to be much better than a handicapper. In fact, she's a full sister to the likes of U S Navy Flag and Roly Poly, and a half-sister to US Grade 3 winner Cover Song.

With a pedigree like that, it doesn't take a genius to work she could end up much better than an opening handicap mark of 78, a perch that's reduced even further when one takes into account Paddy Harnett's 7lb claim.