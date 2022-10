Lee and Keane continue Championship battle

US-bred newcomer interesting in the first

Amortentia to go one better than last time

Probably the most interesting thing I can say about Friday's low-key Dundalk card is that it will likely provide a few more twists and turns in what is turning into an intriguing battle between Billy Lee and Colin Keane in the Irish Jockeys' Championship.

At the time of writing, the former sits one win ahead of the latter, but it must be borne in mind that Lee will miss the final two days of the season having incurred the wrath of the stewards last week.

Both riders have plenty of chances on Friday evening and I'm taking Colin Keane to immediately bridge the gap by taking the first race for his boss Ger Lyons.

Keane to get on the scoreboard early

The opener is a 5f maiden for 2-y-os (16:55) and in truth it's unlikely to be a contest that will take a great deal of winning.

Of those with experience, Billy Lee's mount Smullen's Pride just about sets the standard on her debut third to Excelia at Naas in June, after which she spent plenty of time off the track.

We didn't see the daughter of Exceed And Excel again until late last month, where she was out of her depth in a listed contest over this C&D.

She'll give a much better account back in maiden company here but she hardly sets an insurmountable standard and I'm going to take her on with Las Cuatro.

Ger Lyons' daughter of Kitten's Joy has a pedigree that suggests she should be well suited to an artificial surface, and while her sire is more noted for producing winners over further, her dam was a sprinter, so it's entirely possible she'll have speed.

With the jockeys' championship perfectly poised, it's unlikely her excellent trainer will leave her lacking for fitness on this debut as he aims to assist his stable jockey to lift the prize once again.

No. 8 (10) Las Cuatro (Usa) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.5 Trainer: G. M. Lyons, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Amortentia to take the lucky last

On a card that doesn't make a great deal of appeal from a punting perspective, my only other bet on the evening has to wait until the final race (20:30), where I'm hoping Amortentia can repay punters' faith after he burned a bit of money over this C&D last time.

Joseph O'Brien's son of Caravaggio had stamina to prove trying 12f for the first time and he was ridden as if connections weren't fully convinced he'd get the trip.

Shane Crosse had this strong-travelling type in touch but delayed his challenge a little too long, seemingly keen to hang on to him as long as possible, before Amortentia finished to good effect to be beaten a head into second.

With a bit more of a positive ride there he'd certainly have won and I don't think connections will make the same mistake this time around.

Granted, Amortentia's draw in 13 isn't ideal, so he'll likely have to be ridden with a bit of patience, though if Dylan Browne McMonagle makes his move earlier than Shane Crosse did last time, his mount will take plenty of beating.