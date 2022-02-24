Dundalk Friday Tips: Get into the groove with Madonna

The opening 1m claimer (16:00) on Dundalk's Friday card has attracted a big field but doesn't have a great deal of depth to it and appears to present a good opportunity for Confide to get back to winning ways.

James McAuley's well-bred gelding was a winner on his final start for the David O'Meara yard at Newbury in 2020 and has only had one outing for his current connections, where he finished a good second to San Andreas at this track almost exactly a year ago.

He's clearly not been the easiest to train since then, hence why he's dropping into claiming company here, though if he retains the majority of the ability he showed when last seen, he'll take plenty of beating in this company. It looks a positive sign of intent that champion jockey Colin Keane sees fit to take the ride.

No. 1 (3) Confide SBK 11/4 EXC 3.95 Trainer: James McAuley, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: -

Madonna to call the tune

In the 1m maiden (16:30) that follows the opener, I'm taking Sistine Madonna to improve on her debut effort and get off the mark at the second time of asking.

Bred to be at least useful, and from a family that the Joseph O'Brien yard knows well, she shaped with plenty of promise when fourth over 7f here last month. Settled in mid-division, she challenged entering final furlong and kept on without being unduly punished.

Sistine Madonna should have learnt plenty from that kind introduction and looks the type to improve considerably with the experience under her belt.

She does have a slightly tricky draw in stall 13 to overcome but has a very good pilot on board in Declan McDonogh. He knows this track like the back of his hand and should be able to get her into striking position despite being berthed wider than ideal.

The main danger could well be Johnny Murtagh's twice-raced filly Chicago Lightening, who ran to a similar level as on debut when second in a maiden at this course early in January. She's got a fair bit of stamina in her pedigree and should be suited by the step up to 1m having made both her starts to date over shorter.

No. 13 (13) Sistine Madonna (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Declan McDonogh

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

Mulgrave fancied to complete the hat-trick

The third and final selection is Mulgrave in the 1m Handicap at 17:00, who has had a little break but was in fine form at this track when last seen in December.

On his first start for the John McConnell yard, this son of Mehmas won a C&D handicap by just over a length from Wychwood Whisper before defying a 10lb rise to follow up just a week later.

Both of those wins were accompanied by good timefigures, most notably the second one, which suggests that the selection is capable of defying yet another rise and continue his winning ways.