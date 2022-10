King Arthur set to reign supreme

Drop in grade set to suit Affogato

Mark Milligan previews two of Dundalk's races on Friday

It's probably fair to say we didn't have the rub of the green at last Friday's Dundalk meeting, with two of our three selections chinned in photo finishes.

However, there's a long winter ahead and plenty of time to put it right, and when you're hitting the crossbar like that, it's only a matter of time before things swing your way.

This week's Friday fare is competitive to say the least, certainly more quantity than quality when it comes to the fields, though I've identified a couple of selections that should give us a good run for our money.

King Arthurs Sword to gain compensation

The opening dart comes in the 10.5f View Restaurant At Dundalk Stadium Handicap (17:30), where I was keen to take on the hat-trick seeking Draco Pulchrac.

Tony Martin's filly took an age to get off the mark but finally made the breakthrough over this C&D last month, taking advantage of a basement mark of 47.

She comfortably defied an 11lb rise for that win while stepping up to 1m 4f last time and took that in the manner of one who may not have done winning just yet.

However, the handicapper has taken no chances once again and has bumped her up yet another 11lb for this assignment. The waters are deeper here and I'm not convinced she'll prove quite up to it.

I'm taking her on with King Arthurs Sword, who shaped better than the result when gambled on over this C&D.

He was the only one to make any significant inroads from off the pace in that contest, eventually finishing a creditable fourth in a race run at just a modest tempo.

With a couple of forward-going sorts in the line-up this time, I'm hoping he gets a more favourable set-up and that those who joined in on the punt last week will be getting swift compensation.

No. 13 (7) King Arthurs Sword (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: M. D. O'Callaghan, Ireland

Jockey: William James Lee

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 61

Classy Affogato to make most of drop in grade

The 7f Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies & Mare Handicap at 20:00 has a rather lopsided look to it where the weights are concerned, with the classy Affogato giving upwards of 17lb away to her nine rivals.

While she's got a big weight to defy, I'm happy enough to back her to do it, particularly as she takes a significant drop in grade in this contest.

The winner of her opening two starts this campaign, she was most impressive in the second of those, taking care of the classy San Andreas at Fairyhouse.

She was then hiked in grade to Group 3 company at the same track, finishing only sixth, but that was a run easily forgiven after she suffered a slipped saddle.

Affogato was then out of her depth in the Group 1 Matron behind Pearls Galore in September, and again didn't have the rub of the green was dropped into listed company at Cork last time, struggling to get a decent run.

This looks a good bit of placing by Ger Lyons, and for all that the selection has to give plenty of weight away, I'm hoping the significant class edge she holds over this field will see her come home in front.