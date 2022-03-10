Dundalk Friday Tips: Bowerman to land feature race

San Andreas is clearly the one to beat in the feature race at Dundalk on Friday evening, a 1m conditions contest at 20:00, though I'm not convinced things will pan out ideally for him and I'm happy to oppose this one at a likely short price.

Joseph O'Brien's son of Dark Angel has some solid form to his name, but he doesn't win all that often, as a mediocre strike-rate testifies. Allied to that poor win record are his problems at the start, as he's often slow to stride and gives himself plenty to do as a result.

It would be a braver man than me that goes in on this type at a price that's probably going to be odds-on, and I think there's some mileage in taking him on with Bowerman.

Colin Keane's mount is much more straightforward than San Andreas, albeit possibly not quite as talented, but should be well placed to get first run on the favourite as they head into the home straight.

A narrow winner at this track on his most recent start, the Irish champion jockey was seen at his absolute strongest on Bowerman as he lifted this one home for a nose success over Isle Of Sark.

It's also worth noting that Bowerman was a Group 3 winner on this track a couple of years ago, so clearly relishes conditions, and he should be some value against a San Andreas who could be left with a bit to do if away as tardily as usual.

This is far from a two-horse race, however, as Bowerman's stable companion Casanova would be in with a big shout if at his best, though he is returning from a layoff and may just lack a little sharpness.

Meishar is the other to concentrate on, though he has a bit to do with the principals on ratings, and it could be that a minor placing is the best he can hope for. In what looks an intriguing little race, I'm happy to side with Bowerman and Colin Keane to get the job done.

No. 2 (6) Bowerman SBK 9/4 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Adrian McGuinness, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Frustrating Stars given one more chance

While I'm hoping the Joseph O'Brien yard will be out of luck in the feature contest, I'm taking him to get a winner earlier in the card with Dances With Stars in the 1m 4f handicap at 18:30.

It's probably fair to say that Dances With Stars has been a little frustrating to follow, with five seconds to his name from eight starts, though things didn't pan out ideally for him last time and he looks worth one more chance.

Held up in a race that developed at a slow tempo, he had to pick his way through while the more prominently ridden winner No Trouble had clear sailing down the outside. To his credit, Dances With Stars stuck on well to the line and was only beaten half a length in the end.