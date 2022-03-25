Dubai Racing Tips: Schnell Meister to triumph for Japan

Without a doubt, this Saturday is one of my favourite - if not THE favourite - racing days of the year. The dark days of winter are very much in the rear-view mirror, and we can start to look ahead to warmer days, lighter nights and some top quality flat racing.

We have the Lincoln at Doncaster, the Magnolia meeting at Kempton, some quality racing at the Curragh in Ireland, and over in the middle-east, the Dubai Carnival reaches its crescendo with the World Cup meeting.

While not everyone's cup of tea, I'm a massive fan of the Dubai Carnival at Meydan, having covered it in a handicapping and reporting capacity for the last seven years or so for Timeform.

On World Cup night itself, we see strands of form from all over the world coming together to create what has to be one of the classiest and most varied days' racing of the year.

Top-class local horses meet some of the top Europeans, while the Japanese are always well represented, and the best of the Americans roll into town to hoover up the dirt races.

A bit of something for everyone, you could say.

Favourite should win the big one

The World Cup itself, which closes the meeting, could well be something of a foregone conclusion if Life Is Good turns up and runs his race.

Make no mistake, this horse is an absolute monster on the dirt, and would be unbeaten in eight starts were it not for a rather weak ride from Mike Smith at Saratoga last summer.

A real speedster, it's hard to see him being headed if he breaks well from the inside stall under Irad Ortiz.

Life Is Good is an odds-on shot and rightly so given his form makes him one of the very best horses in the world.

However, there are a couple of potential chinks in his armour for those who think they can get him beat.

For starters, this 10f trip will be the furthest he's encountered to date. He should stay, but until he tries it, we just don't know.

Secondly, the dirt track at Meydan this year has occasionally ridden quite deep and slow, which again could put a premium on Life Is Good's stamina.

That said, do I want to take him on? Absolutely not.

A no-bet race for me.

No. 7 (1) Life Is Good (Usa) SBK 4/7 EXC 1.78 Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher, USA

Jockey: Irad Ortiz, Jr

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Florida speedster the one to catch in Shaheen

The Dubai Golden Shaheen at 14:45 is a race that the Americans have dominated down the years and I expect that trend to continue this year.

Dr. Schivel lost a heartbreaker in the Breeders' Cup Sprint at Del Mar back in November when he was pegged in the final stride by Aloha West, who came from off the pace to get up.

His most recent start when finishing last in the Malibu at Santa Anita can have a line put through it as Dr. Schivel was found to have a temperature after the race.

He's a worthy favourite but doesn't have much in hand of fellow US challenger Drain The Clock, who also draws better in stall 3, with Dr. Schivel posted out in stall 9.

Drain The Clock is a speedy individual who took the scalp of Jackie's Warrior - one of the fastest horses in North America - at Belmont last summer.

His most recent outing when beaten in minor company at Gulfstream is best forgiven as he contested an overly strong pace before being run down late on.

Drain The Clock's trainer Saffie Joseph jnr hasn't been on the scene all that long but has quickly established himself as one of the highest-percentage operators in the US, and is the pre-eminent trainer in Florida, where he's based all year round.

Provided this one gets a flying start from his pitch towards the inside, he'll take plenty of catching.

If the dirt track is playing in the more traditional Meydan style (ie fast and favouring inside speed), he could well be long gone before his main rivals get into top gear.

No. 3 (3) Drain The Clock (Usa) SBK 11/2 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Saffie A. Joseph Jnr, USA

Jockey: Irad Ortiz, Jr

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Japan to take Dubai Turf

The Japanese dominated the turf races at the recent Saudi Cup meeting and they look set for another good night at Meydan, with Schnell Meister rating 'nap' material in the Dubai Turf at 15:20.

This one boasts some of the very best turf form in the world, including when second to Japanese superstar mare Gran Alegria on his most recent start in the Mile Championship at Hanshin in November.

Specifically put away and targeted at this race since then, he also picks up the services of French jockey Christophe Lemaire, who is one of the best operators on the world stage currently.

Last year's winner Lord North is back to try and retain his crown, but he didn't have a rival of Schnell Meister's ability to cope with in that renewal and he'll likely find this a much tougher ask.

William Haggas is well represented out in Dubai for this meeting and there's an air of unfinished business about his Mohaafeth, who could well have more improvement in him as a 4-y-o.