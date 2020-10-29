To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Down Royal Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Jumps racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Down Royal on Friday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Down Royal on Friday...

"...she has a large 'P' attached to her Timeform rating, denoting that she is open to significant progress..."

Timeform on Queens Brook

Farouk d'Alene - 12:40 Down Royal

Farouk d'Alene looks a bright prospect for hurdling after winning both his starts in bumpers last season. He won by 17 lengths on his debut at this track and then showed his battling qualities to follow up at Naas, finding plenty under pressure to win by a head. Trainer Gordon Elliott has won four of the last five renewals of this race, so Farouk d'Alene is fancied to make the perfect start to his hurdling career on the way to bigger and better things. Stablemate Grangeclare Native is likely to emerge as the chief threat if suffering no ill effects from a heavy fall at Gowran Park.

Queens Brook - 13:15 Down Royal

Queens Brook showed useful form in bumpers last season, notably finishing third in the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival. She was sent off at very short odds for her hurdling debut at Fairyhouse earlier this month and got the job done in workmanlike fashion, digging deep to repel a pair of promising newcomers. Admittedly, that form gives her a bit to find with the other principals here, but she has a large 'P' attached to her Timeform rating, denoting that she is open to significant progress. She can improve past the likes of Anna Bunina and Politesse to maintain her unbeaten record in this sphere.

Daisy's Hollow - 14:25 Down Royal

Daisy's Hollow showed improved form to belatedly open her account at Tipperary last time, sticking to her task well to land the spoils by a length and a quarter. That was just her second start over three miles, suggesting she may yet have more to offer at the trip, and it will be no surprise if she proves capable of mounting a bold follow-up bid from only 5 lb higher. Napoleon Blue and Select Opportunity are others to consider, whilst one at the foot of the weights, Ragin Cajun, also demands a second look on his belated return.


Smart Stat

FAROUK D'ALENE - 12:40 Down Royal
4 - Gordon Elliott's number of winners in past 5 runnings

Recommended bets

Farouk d'Alene - 12:40 Down Royal
Queens Brook - 13:15 Down Royal
Daisy's Hollow - 14:25 Down Royal

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

DownR 30th Oct (2m6f Mdn Hrd)

Show Hide

Friday 30 October, 12.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Farouk Dalene
Grangeclare Native
Legacy Thor
Pats Pick
Davys Dilemma
Dararian
Datsdacraic
Shortcross Storm
Sam Lorenzo
Mutual Respect
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

DownR 30th Oct (2m Nov Hrd)

Show Hide

Friday 30 October, 1.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Queens Brook
Anna Bunina
Brave Way
Politesse
Skyace
Fairyhill Run
The Getaway Star
Kitty Galore
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

DownR 30th Oct (3m Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Friday 30 October, 2.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Daisys Hollow
Shestherightone
Wherethewindsblow
Not So Simple
Select Opportunity
Napoleon Blue
Ahgetawayoutadat
Castle Canny
Monsieur Bagot
Thimbleweed
Raleagh Flora
Ragin Cajun
James Boru
Electricitywork
Frazel Express
Fontainbleau
Castlehume Gold
Orena Bay
Myladyrose
Balgowlah
Giftedtokate
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles