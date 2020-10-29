Down Royal Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Farouk d'Alene - 12:40 Down Royal

Farouk d'Alene looks a bright prospect for hurdling after winning both his starts in bumpers last season. He won by 17 lengths on his debut at this track and then showed his battling qualities to follow up at Naas, finding plenty under pressure to win by a head. Trainer Gordon Elliott has won four of the last five renewals of this race, so Farouk d'Alene is fancied to make the perfect start to his hurdling career on the way to bigger and better things. Stablemate Grangeclare Native is likely to emerge as the chief threat if suffering no ill effects from a heavy fall at Gowran Park.

No. 2 Farouk D'alene (Fr) EXC 1.5 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 5

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: -

Queens Brook - 13:15 Down Royal

Queens Brook showed useful form in bumpers last season, notably finishing third in the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival. She was sent off at very short odds for her hurdling debut at Fairyhouse earlier this month and got the job done in workmanlike fashion, digging deep to repel a pair of promising newcomers. Admittedly, that form gives her a bit to find with the other principals here, but she has a large 'P' attached to her Timeform rating, denoting that she is open to significant progress. She can improve past the likes of Anna Bunina and Politesse to maintain her unbeaten record in this sphere.

No. 7 Queens Brook (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

Daisy's Hollow - 14:25 Down Royal

Daisy's Hollow showed improved form to belatedly open her account at Tipperary last time, sticking to her task well to land the spoils by a length and a quarter. That was just her second start over three miles, suggesting she may yet have more to offer at the trip, and it will be no surprise if she proves capable of mounting a bold follow-up bid from only 5 lb higher. Napoleon Blue and Select Opportunity are others to consider, whilst one at the foot of the weights, Ragin Cajun, also demands a second look on his belated return.