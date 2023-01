NAP

The Big Doyen - 12:40 Down Royal

The Big Doyen was useful in bumpers and has made a promising start over hurdles, shaping like he was in need of the run on his debut in this sphere at Fairyhouse in November and finished first past the post at Punchestown later that month. He was demoted in the stewards' room after causing interference, but the third home that day has won impressively since, and The Big Doyen is fancied to progress again and get the better of Doctor Bravo, who looks promising in his own right.

No. 2 The Big Doyen (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.48 Trainer: Peter Fahey, Ireland

Jockey: K. C. Sexton

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Bidentime - 15:00 Down Royal

Bidentime didn't show a great deal over hurdles, but he was a most encouraging fourth in a big-field handicap over two miles on his chase debut at Naas last month, and may well have finished closer had he not been hampered at a crucial stage of the race. Moving back up in trip will be in his favour and he's open to improvement in this sphere, so he looks the way to go from what looks a potentially lenient mark.