Doncaster Racing Tips: War Horse a good thing in the last

NAP: War Horse on a good mark

War Horse - 17:05 Doncaster

War Horse looked in need of the experience on his first two starts last season, and though he didn't have to improve to open his account at Goodwood in September he overcame trouble in-running to do so with something in hand.

He confirmed himself a useful prospect on his return over course and distance last month, finishing runner-up to one well ahead of his mark who has since finished a close second in the Blue Riband Derby Trial at Epsom. War Horse is entitled to come forward for that and is well up to winning races from this sort of mark.

No. 1 (2) War Horse (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Marco Botti

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 85

NEXT BEST: Al Barez looks potentially smart

Al Barez - 15:25 Doncaster

Al Barez cost £185,000 at the breeze-ups last year and has made a very promising start to his career, building on the promise of his debut to win his last his last two starts at Yarmouth and Wolverhampton.

He didn't beat much on those occasions, but it was hard not to be impressed by the manner in which he did so, showing a smart turn of foot last time and leaving the impression he has plenty more to offer. An opening mark of 84 may prove very lenient and this looks a nice starting point for him after a short break.

No. 3 (2) Al Barez EXC 2.62 Trainer: Tom Clover

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 84

EACH-WAY: Tamaska interesting under ideal conditions

Tamaska - 13:40 Doncaster

Tamaska is generally a consistent sort for all he finished last year with a couple of below-par runs. He had been on the go since March, though, so is excused those given the busy campaign he endured.

As a result, he returns from a short break on a fair mark, just 2 lb higher than his last winning mark, and given he has gone well at this track in the past (course and distance winner), he is of interest for a yard going well in an open race.