Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Doncaster Racing Tips: War Horse a good thing in the last

Doncaster
Timeform's Andrew Asquith provides three bets at Doncaster on Friday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Doncaster on Friday.

"...is entitled to come forward for that and is well up to winning races from this sort of mark..."

NAP: War Horse on a good mark

War Horse - 17:05 Doncaster

War Horse looked in need of the experience on his first two starts last season, and though he didn't have to improve to open his account at Goodwood in September he overcame trouble in-running to do so with something in hand.

He confirmed himself a useful prospect on his return over course and distance last month, finishing runner-up to one well ahead of his mark who has since finished a close second in the Blue Riband Derby Trial at Epsom. War Horse is entitled to come forward for that and is well up to winning races from this sort of mark.

NEXT BEST: Al Barez looks potentially smart

Al Barez - 15:25 Doncaster

Al Barez cost £185,000 at the breeze-ups last year and has made a very promising start to his career, building on the promise of his debut to win his last his last two starts at Yarmouth and Wolverhampton.

He didn't beat much on those occasions, but it was hard not to be impressed by the manner in which he did so, showing a smart turn of foot last time and leaving the impression he has plenty more to offer. An opening mark of 84 may prove very lenient and this looks a nice starting point for him after a short break.

EACH-WAY: Tamaska interesting under ideal conditions

Tamaska - 13:40 Doncaster

Tamaska is generally a consistent sort for all he finished last year with a couple of below-par runs. He had been on the go since March, though, so is excused those given the busy campaign he endured.

As a result, he returns from a short break on a fair mark, just 2 lb higher than his last winning mark, and given he has gone well at this track in the past (course and distance winner), he is of interest for a yard going well in an open race.

Bet £10 and Get a Free £2 Bet on Multiples Every Day!

Place £10 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders at odds of 2.0 or above over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £2 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back War Horse @ 2.56/4 in the 17:05 Doncaster
NEXT BEST - Back Al Barez @ 2.89/5 in the 15:25 Doncaster
EACH WAY - Back Tamaska @ 6.511/2 in the 13:40 Doncaster

Doncaster 22nd Apr (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Friday 22 April, 1.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Saisons Dor
Lockdown Lass
Vindobala
Tamaska
Truth In Jest
Royal Prospect
Harry Love
Rum Runner
Dillydingdillydong
Foreseeable Future
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Doncaster 22nd Apr (6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Friday 22 April, 3.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Bay Breeze
Al Barez
Another Investment
Glamorous Express
Mojomaker
Sip And Smile
Harb
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Doncaster 22nd Apr (1m2f Hcap)

Show Hide

Friday 22 April, 5.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
War Horse
Victory
Adjuvant
Madame Ambassador
Tropez Power
Woottonsun
Dark Mystery
Rich King
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips