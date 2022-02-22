Doncaster Racing Tips: Victory beckons for Chirico Vallis

NAP: Chirico Vallis is the obvious choice

Chirico Vallis - 15:25 Doncaster

Chirico Vallis showed a good attitude to register his first victory over fences at Chepstow in October, finding plenty on the run-in to land the spoils by a head. He then ran to a similar level after three months off when finishing third in the Classic Chase at Warwick last time, albeit shaping as if the trip stretched his stamina. The drop back to three miles here will be in his favour and the balance of his form suggests Chirico Vallis could still be on a good mark.

No. 4 Chirico Vallis (Fr) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Neil Mulholland

Jockey: Richie McLernon

Age: 10

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 135

NEXT BEST: Half Track has a big chance

Half Track - 16:00 Doncaster

Half Track was very game when opening his account over hurdles at Ayr nine weeks ago, digging deep when challenged to win by half a length. That form is working out well and Half Track will command plenty of respect now making the switch to handicaps in his follow-up bid. An opening BHA mark of 115 already looks workable and he may yet have more to offer now stepping up in trip to three miles.

No. 5 Half Track (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.46 Trainer: N. W. Alexander

Jockey: Sean Quinlan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 115

EACH-WAY: Ginger Mail must enter calculations

Ginger Mail - 13:42 Doncaster

Ginger Mail probably would have opened his account over hurdles if he hadn't made a mess of the second last and unseated his rider at Kelso three weeks ago. He was seemingly travelling best at the time, notably hitting a low of 1.15 in-running. He remains with potential when everything falls right over hurdles and there is no reason why he shouldn't be thereabouts here if avoiding mistakes.