Doncaster Racing Tips: Victory beckons for Chirico Vallis

Racing at Doncaster
Adam Houghton outlines the Timeform view on Wednesday's card at Doncaster

Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Doncaster on Wednesday.

"The drop back to three miles here will be in his favour and the balance of his form suggests Chirico Vallis could still be on a good mark."

NAP: Chirico Vallis is the obvious choice

Chirico Vallis - 15:25 Doncaster

Chirico Vallis showed a good attitude to register his first victory over fences at Chepstow in October, finding plenty on the run-in to land the spoils by a head. He then ran to a similar level after three months off when finishing third in the Classic Chase at Warwick last time, albeit shaping as if the trip stretched his stamina. The drop back to three miles here will be in his favour and the balance of his form suggests Chirico Vallis could still be on a good mark.

NEXT BEST: Half Track has a big chance

Half Track - 16:00 Doncaster

Half Track was very game when opening his account over hurdles at Ayr nine weeks ago, digging deep when challenged to win by half a length. That form is working out well and Half Track will command plenty of respect now making the switch to handicaps in his follow-up bid. An opening BHA mark of 115 already looks workable and he may yet have more to offer now stepping up in trip to three miles.

EACH-WAY: Ginger Mail must enter calculations

Ginger Mail - 13:42 Doncaster

Ginger Mail probably would have opened his account over hurdles if he hadn't made a mess of the second last and unseated his rider at Kelso three weeks ago. He was seemingly travelling best at the time, notably hitting a low of 1.15 in-running. He remains with potential when everything falls right over hurdles and there is no reason why he shouldn't be thereabouts here if avoiding mistakes.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Chirico Vallis @ 3.7511/4 in the 15:25 Doncaster
NEXT BEST - Back Half Track @ 2.568/5 in the 16:00 Doncaster
EACH-WAY - Back Ginger Mail @ 4.94/1 in the 13:42 Doncaster

Doncaster 23rd Feb (2m Nov Hrd)

Wednesday 23 February, 1.42pm

Ginger Mail
Ridgeway
Cartonne
Scudamore
Galahad Threepwood
Largy Gift
Goguenard
Zanevsky
Doncaster 23rd Feb (3m Hcap Chs)

Wednesday 23 February, 3.25pm

Dingo Dollar
Belami Des Pictons
Chirico Vallis
Black Op
Up Helly Aa King
Vintage Clouds
Doncaster 23rd Feb (3m Hcap Hrd)

Wednesday 23 February, 4.00pm

Half Track
Gredin
Mr Washington
Boss Man Fred
Mister Watson
Silva Eclipse
