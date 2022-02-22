- Trainer: Neil Mulholland
- Jockey: Richie McLernon
- Age: 10
- Weight: 10st 13lbs
- OR: 135
Doncaster Racing Tips: Victory beckons for Chirico Vallis
Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Doncaster on Wednesday.
"The drop back to three miles here will be in his favour and the balance of his form suggests Chirico Vallis could still be on a good mark."
NAP: Chirico Vallis is the obvious choice
Chirico Vallis - 15:25 Doncaster
Chirico Vallis showed a good attitude to register his first victory over fences at Chepstow in October, finding plenty on the run-in to land the spoils by a head. He then ran to a similar level after three months off when finishing third in the Classic Chase at Warwick last time, albeit shaping as if the trip stretched his stamina. The drop back to three miles here will be in his favour and the balance of his form suggests Chirico Vallis could still be on a good mark.
NEXT BEST: Half Track has a big chance
Half Track was very game when opening his account over hurdles at Ayr nine weeks ago, digging deep when challenged to win by half a length. That form is working out well and Half Track will command plenty of respect now making the switch to handicaps in his follow-up bid. An opening BHA mark of 115 already looks workable and he may yet have more to offer now stepping up in trip to three miles.
EACH-WAY: Ginger Mail must enter calculations
Ginger Mail probably would have opened his account over hurdles if he hadn't made a mess of the second last and unseated his rider at Kelso three weeks ago. He was seemingly travelling best at the time, notably hitting a low of 1.15 in-running. He remains with potential when everything falls right over hurdles and there is no reason why he shouldn't be thereabouts here if avoiding mistakes.
Daily Offer - Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples
Place £20 worth of multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply
Doncaster 23rd Feb (2m Nov Hrd)Show Hide
Wednesday 23 February, 1.42pm
|Back
|Lay
|Ginger Mail
|Ridgeway
|Cartonne
|Scudamore
|Galahad Threepwood
|Largy Gift
|Goguenard
|Zanevsky
Doncaster 23rd Feb (3m Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Wednesday 23 February, 3.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Dingo Dollar
|Belami Des Pictons
|Chirico Vallis
|Black Op
|Up Helly Aa King
|Vintage Clouds
Doncaster 23rd Feb (3m Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Wednesday 23 February, 4.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Half Track
|Gredin
|Mr Washington
|Boss Man Fred
|Mister Watson
|Silva Eclipse