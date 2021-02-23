Taunton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Guitar Pete - 15:30 Doncaster

This looks a good opening for Guitar Pete who is seemingly as good as ever since turning 11-years-old. He showed he retains a bulk of his ability when hitting the frame in a competitive handicap at Wetherby on his return from eight months off in November, and was in the process of running well when falling four out at Kempton last time. This will be his first foray into veterans' company and he should prove too strong for these now back at a left-handed track.

No. 7 Guitar Pete (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6 Trainer: Nicky Richards

Jockey: Ryan Day

Age: 11

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 138

Big Bresil - 16:05 Doncaster

Big Bresil finished runner-up in a point and built on his Rules debut when making a winning start over hurdles at Exeter last season. That form isn't anything special, but he shaped with plenty of promise when finishing second to one ahead of their mark on his handicap debut at Bangor last month, recording an excellent timefigure. The step up to three miles will be in his favour now and there could be even more improvement in him, so he has to be high on the shortlist having been raised just 3 lb in the weights.

No. 6 Big Bresil SBK 5/2 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Tom George

Jockey: Jonathan Burke

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 125

Skytastic - 17:05 Doncaster

Skytastic created an excellent impression when making a winning start in a similar event at Newbury in November, and that race has worked out incredibly well, with five subsequent winners coming out of it. Given he is a Flat-bred, it is possible that connections have kept him away from deep heavy ground over the winter, and conditions here will be right up his street. The same connections had an impressive winner of a listed bumper at Newbury on Sunday and Skytastic is another potentially smart recruit.