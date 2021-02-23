Taunton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

- Trainer: Nicky Richards
- Jockey: Ryan Day
- Age: 11
- Weight: 11st 3lbs
- OR: 138
"...is another potentially smart recruit..."
Timeform on Skytastic
This looks a good opening for Guitar Pete who is seemingly as good as ever since turning 11-years-old. He showed he retains a bulk of his ability when hitting the frame in a competitive handicap at Wetherby on his return from eight months off in November, and was in the process of running well when falling four out at Kempton last time. This will be his first foray into veterans' company and he should prove too strong for these now back at a left-handed track.
Big Bresil finished runner-up in a point and built on his Rules debut when making a winning start over hurdles at Exeter last season. That form isn't anything special, but he shaped with plenty of promise when finishing second to one ahead of their mark on his handicap debut at Bangor last month, recording an excellent timefigure. The step up to three miles will be in his favour now and there could be even more improvement in him, so he has to be high on the shortlist having been raised just 3 lb in the weights.
Skytastic created an excellent impression when making a winning start in a similar event at Newbury in November, and that race has worked out incredibly well, with five subsequent winners coming out of it. Given he is a Flat-bred, it is possible that connections have kept him away from deep heavy ground over the winter, and conditions here will be right up his street. The same connections had an impressive winner of a listed bumper at Newbury on Sunday and Skytastic is another potentially smart recruit.
Smart Stat
Guitar Pete - 15:30 Doncaster
21% - Nicky Richards's strike rate with chasers running between 19f and up to 3m
Recommended bets
Guitar Pete - 15:30 Doncaster
Big Bresil - 16:05 Doncaster
Skytastic - 17:05 Doncaster
Donc 24th Feb (3m Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Wednesday 24 February, 3.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Fagan
|Ami Desbois
|Rockys Treasure
|Guitar Pete
|West Approach
|Flying Angel
|Beau Bay
|Red Infantry
|Activial
Donc 24th Feb (3m Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Wednesday 24 February, 4.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Big Bresil
|Supakalanistic
|Portstorm
|Ashfield Paddy
|Sultans Pride
|French Paradoxe
|Mr Scrumpy
|Shah An Shah
|Theligny
|Mr Clarkson
Donc 24th Feb (2m NHF)Show Hide
Wednesday 24 February, 5.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Skytastic
|Le Grand Lion
|Conceroe
|Quiet Flow
|Phil De Pail
|Jerejak
|Sulbrick
|Saint Patric
|Hors Guard
|Chosen Shant
|Stratton Oakmont