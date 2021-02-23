Taunton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Doncaster fence
Timeform provide three best from Doncaster on Wednesday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Doncaster on Wednesday...

"...is another potentially smart recruit..."

Timeform on Skytastic

Guitar Pete - 15:30 Doncaster

This looks a good opening for Guitar Pete who is seemingly as good as ever since turning 11-years-old. He showed he retains a bulk of his ability when hitting the frame in a competitive handicap at Wetherby on his return from eight months off in November, and was in the process of running well when falling four out at Kempton last time. This will be his first foray into veterans' company and he should prove too strong for these now back at a left-handed track.

Big Bresil - 16:05 Doncaster

Big Bresil finished runner-up in a point and built on his Rules debut when making a winning start over hurdles at Exeter last season. That form isn't anything special, but he shaped with plenty of promise when finishing second to one ahead of their mark on his handicap debut at Bangor last month, recording an excellent timefigure. The step up to three miles will be in his favour now and there could be even more improvement in him, so he has to be high on the shortlist having been raised just 3 lb in the weights.

Skytastic - 17:05 Doncaster

Skytastic created an excellent impression when making a winning start in a similar event at Newbury in November, and that race has worked out incredibly well, with five subsequent winners coming out of it. Given he is a Flat-bred, it is possible that connections have kept him away from deep heavy ground over the winter, and conditions here will be right up his street. The same connections had an impressive winner of a listed bumper at Newbury on Sunday and Skytastic is another potentially smart recruit.

Smart Stat

Guitar Pete - 15:30 Doncaster

21% - Nicky Richards's strike rate with chasers running between 19f and up to 3m

Wednesday 24 February, 3.30pm

Fagan
Ami Desbois
Rockys Treasure
Guitar Pete
West Approach
Flying Angel
Beau Bay
Red Infantry
Activial
Wednesday 24 February, 4.05pm

Big Bresil
Supakalanistic
Portstorm
Ashfield Paddy
Sultans Pride
French Paradoxe
Mr Scrumpy
Shah An Shah
Theligny
Mr Clarkson
Wednesday 24 February, 5.05pm

Skytastic
Le Grand Lion
Conceroe
Quiet Flow
Phil De Pail
Jerejak
Sulbrick
Saint Patric
Hors Guard
Chosen Shant
Stratton Oakmont
