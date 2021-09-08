Doncaster Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

NAP

Ever Given - 14:10 Doncaster

14:10 - It is hard to argue with Ever Given's strike rate having won four of her six starts, and the form of her latest success in a valuable sales race is working out well with the second and third both finishing placed in listed and pattern company since. He again looks the one to beat at the weights and he is expected to emulate Wootton Bassett, who was the last horse to complete the same double in 2010.

No. 10 (3) Ever Given (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Tom Dascombe

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Lord P - 13:10 Doncaster

The Fergal O'Brien team aren't renowned for Flat runners, but have finally found the key to Lord P, who has shown the benefit of a breathing operation and return to sprinting to win his last two starts at Catterick and Thirsk. He was strong in the betting and again won with a bit up his sleeve last month, travelling best and quickly putting the race to bed. This is a much harder test he faces now, but he is clearly on a roll and looks up to completing a hat-trick despite being 2 lb out of the handicap.

No. 7 (6) Lord P SBK 13/8 EXC 2.98 Trainer: Fergal O'Brien

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 7lbs

OR: 76

EACH WAY

Tribal Craft - 15:15 Doncaster

Tribal Craft has looked an improved performer at the age of five this year, winning a Group 3 at York and proving better than ever when finishing second to Wonderful Tonight in the Lillie Langtry at Goodwood in July. She wasn't seen to best effect in the Ebor at York last time and that is probably why she is a bigger price here than she should be, so she is worth supporting each way up against the progressive and shorter priced Free Wind.