To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Rhys Williams Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Racecards & Archives

Racing...Only Bettor

Doncaster Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

Doncaster
The St Leger Festival continues at Doncaster on Thursday

Timeform highlight a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Doncaster on Thursday...

"He again looks the one to beat at the weights..."

Timeform on Ever Given

NAP

Ever Given - 14:10 Doncaster

14:10 - It is hard to argue with Ever Given's strike rate having won four of her six starts, and the form of her latest success in a valuable sales race is working out well with the second and third both finishing placed in listed and pattern company since. He again looks the one to beat at the weights and he is expected to emulate Wootton Bassett, who was the last horse to complete the same double in 2010.

NEXT BEST

Lord P - 13:10 Doncaster

The Fergal O'Brien team aren't renowned for Flat runners, but have finally found the key to Lord P, who has shown the benefit of a breathing operation and return to sprinting to win his last two starts at Catterick and Thirsk. He was strong in the betting and again won with a bit up his sleeve last month, travelling best and quickly putting the race to bed. This is a much harder test he faces now, but he is clearly on a roll and looks up to completing a hat-trick despite being 2 lb out of the handicap.

EACH WAY

Tribal Craft - 15:15 Doncaster

Tribal Craft has looked an improved performer at the age of five this year, winning a Group 3 at York and proving better than ever when finishing second to Wonderful Tonight in the Lillie Langtry at Goodwood in July. She wasn't seen to best effect in the Ebor at York last time and that is probably why she is a bigger price here than she should be, so she is worth supporting each way up against the progressive and shorter priced Free Wind.

Smart Stat

Favourite Child - 13:40 Doncaster

2 - K. R. Burke's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Get a Free £5 Bet – Every Day!

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Lord P @ 3.259/4 in the 13:10 Doncaster
Back Ever Given @ 5.04/1 in the 14:10 Doncaster
Back Tribal Craft @ 9.08/1 in the 15:15 Doncaster

Doncaster 9th Sep (6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 9 September, 1.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Lord P
Call Me Ginger
Mountain Brave
Embour
Citron Major
Giogiobbo
Rocket Action
Pivoting
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Doncaster 9th Sep (6f Stks)

Show Hide

Thursday 9 September, 2.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Ever Given
Harrow
Jazz Club
System
Im A Gambler
Home City
Symphony Perfect
Spitting Feathers
Groom
Boondoggle
Robasta
Oh Herberts Reign
Live In The Dream
Claim The Stars
Desert
Rocket Yogi
Beautiful Colour
Ninky Nonk
Perfect Glory
Luna Queen
Nooo More
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Doncaster 9th Sep (1m6f Grp 2)

Show Hide

Thursday 9 September, 3.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Free Wind
Save A Forest
Yesyes
Silence Please
Urban Artist
Golden Pass
Tribal Craft
Eileendover
Glenartney
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips