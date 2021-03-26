- Trainer: John & Thady Gosden
- Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 5lbs
- OR: 100
Doncaster Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday
Timeform provide the three best bets at Doncaster on Saturday.
"...showed plenty of ability when second on his debut at Newmarket in October..."
Timeform on Sevenal
Haqeeqy produced a career best when last seen winning a handicap over seven furlongs here in September, defying a BHA mark of 92 in comfortable fashion. Held up in the early stages, he made good headway to lead inside the final furlong and kept going well to get the verdict by a length and a half (value for extra). This represents the toughest test of his career after nearly seven months on the sidelines, but he appeals as the type to go on improving as a four-year-old, while the 7 lb claim of the promising Benoit de la Sayette could also prove the difference in a race as competitive as this.
Summerghand has been a fixture in the big sprint handicaps in recent years and finally made the breakthrough when defying top weight to win last season's Stewards' Cup at Goodwood. A repeat of that form would give him leading claims in this listed heat, and he clearly arrives here in good nick after a couple of creditable performances to hit the frame on the all-weather recently. That should stand him in good stead in a race where all bar two of his rivals are making their first start of 2021.
Sevenal is bred to be smart (by Sea The Stars out of the Prix de Diane winner Latice) and duly showed plenty of ability when second on his debut at Newmarket in October. Held up in the early stages, he ran green when shaken up over two furlongs out, but there was plenty of encouragement to be taken from the way he stayed on once hitting the rising ground, ultimately passing the post just a length and a quarter behind the winner. His strength at the finish suggests he'll be suited by the longer trip here, so he looks sure to take plenty of beating given that he already possesses the strongest form credentials.
Smart Stats
FATHER OF JAZZ - 14:00 Doncaster
3 - Roger Varian's number of winners in past 4 runnings
23% - Roger Varian's strike rate at Doncaster since the start of the 2017 season
