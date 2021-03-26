Doncaster Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform provide the three best bets at Doncaster on Saturday.

"...showed plenty of ability when second on his debut at Newmarket in October..."

Timeform on Sevenal

Haqeeqy - 15:10 Doncaster

Haqeeqy produced a career best when last seen winning a handicap over seven furlongs here in September, defying a BHA mark of 92 in comfortable fashion. Held up in the early stages, he made good headway to lead inside the final furlong and kept going well to get the verdict by a length and a half (value for extra). This represents the toughest test of his career after nearly seven months on the sidelines, but he appeals as the type to go on improving as a four-year-old, while the 7 lb claim of the promising Benoit de la Sayette could also prove the difference in a race as competitive as this.

Summerghand - 15:45 Doncaster

Summerghand has been a fixture in the big sprint handicaps in recent years and finally made the breakthrough when defying top weight to win last season's Stewards' Cup at Goodwood. A repeat of that form would give him leading claims in this listed heat, and he clearly arrives here in good nick after a couple of creditable performances to hit the frame on the all-weather recently. That should stand him in good stead in a race where all bar two of his rivals are making their first start of 2021.

Sevenal - 16:20 Doncaster

Sevenal is bred to be smart (by Sea The Stars out of the Prix de Diane winner Latice) and duly showed plenty of ability when second on his debut at Newmarket in October. Held up in the early stages, he ran green when shaken up over two furlongs out, but there was plenty of encouragement to be taken from the way he stayed on once hitting the rising ground, ultimately passing the post just a length and a quarter behind the winner. His strength at the finish suggests he'll be suited by the longer trip here, so he looks sure to take plenty of beating given that he already possesses the strongest form credentials.


Smart Stats

FATHER OF JAZZ - 14:00 Doncaster
3 - Roger Varian's number of winners in past 4 runnings
23% - Roger Varian's strike rate at Doncaster since the start of the 2017 season

Doncaster 27th Mar (1m Hcap)

Saturday 27 March, 3.10pm

Haqeeqy
Eastern World
Brentford Hope
Danyah
River Nymph
Brunch
King Ottokar
Man Of The Night
Grove Ferry
Ascension
Ouzo
Kynren
Born To Be Alive
Johan
Orbaan
Scottish Summit
Graphite
Dashing Roger
Librisa Breeze
Hortzadar
Revich
History Writer
Doncaster 27th Mar (6f Listed Stks)

Saturday 27 March, 3.45pm

Summerghand
Just Frank
Brando
Mr Lupton
Emaraaty Ana
Tis Marvellous
Chiefofchiefs
Royal Commando
Ainsdale
Gioia Cieca
Extrodinair
Doncaster 27th Mar (1m2f Mdn Stks)

Saturday 27 March, 4.20pm

Sevenal
Dhushan
Khaiz
Line Of Descent
Too Friendly
Uccello
Alpine Stroll
Romulan Prince
Monte Carlo Bay
Eye Knee
Cloudy Rose
